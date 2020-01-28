Revenue generation: Nigerian government diverts attention from oil

The Fiscal Allocation and Revenue Mobilization Commission (RMAFC) said that as part of plans to boost income generation in Nigeria, the federal government has started development of the mining and solid minerals sector.

Elias Mbam, chairman of the commission, in an interview with the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) in Abuja, said it would reduce dependence on oil.

According to him, each state of the country has a form of mineral resources or the other which can be used to generate income.

“We are running an advocacy campaign with state and local governments to use what is available to us.

“Basically, every state has some form of mineral,” said Mbam.

He stressed that the country has solid mining potentials that can be developed to generate more money than oil and gas.

“We recommend that money made from natural resources be used to develop the solid minerals sector as it is vital for our socio-economic development.”

Mbam added that diversifying the economy would help generate more money and that solid ore was the main area of ​​diversification for the commission.

He explained that solid minerals had started contributing to the federation account since his first term and that the money generated by the sector was shared accordingly.

The President said that any state that generates revenue from solid minerals would receive 13% of the revenue.

He added that Ogun had the highest revenues because he generated the highest revenues from solid minerals.

“The 13% derivation was also applied to sharing.

“It is not exclusive to oil and gas only, but to any natural activity that generates money on the account of the federation,” he said.

Mbam said that all states have the potential to generate income from solid minerals and encouraged them to develop the sector.

He assured that the commission would close all leaks in order to increase the income generated.