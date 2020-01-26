The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that the ongoing admission of students to the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has been suspended due to alleged violations.

A confidential economic survey released on Sunday found that the leadership headed by the vice-chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, had ignored the university’s admissions committee and had contracted the admission process.

The development caught the attention of JAMB, which ordered the university to suspend the 2019/2020 admissions process in order to violate its guideline for uploading all admissions to the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

The besieged VC, Na’Allah, was said to have recently spoken at a press conference during which he explained that the usual process was abandoned due to irregularities.

Under normal circumstances, university regulations state that student admissions are managed by the admissions committee, which is chaired by a president.

One academic, who said the team has been dying since, said, “The committee is less functional; the normal practice of admitting students to departments has been abolished. The 2019/2020 admission process was entrusted to a private company contrary to university practice ”.

Audits revealed that the acceptance fee for UNIABUJA for a newly admitted student who was 4,500 N is now 30,000 N.

In addition, the institution, which never charged a fee for collecting the certificate of origin after graduation, now charges 30,000 N – which is expected to be higher than the fees applicable in any Nigeria State University.

The results also revealed that graduates are currently lining up in large numbers at the place of convening UNIABUJA for the collection of their certificates after management threatened to increase the amount at the end of a period of ‘one week.

The university administration is also said to have quashed the current Senate decision on exam results. The rule states that departmental results must be reported to the Senate through the Senate Business Committee within six weeks of the semi-annual reviews.

However, the new rule, which has not been ratified by the Senate, provides that teachers will submit student results 10 days after the end of the semester exams.

Members of the Senate, in their protest, described the order as impracticable, warning that it would result in students being given marks in order to exceed the deadline.

Each teacher in the Faculty of Human Sciences currently manages between 400 and 700 scripts depending on the course, while a teacher in management studies scores between 1,000 and 2,000 scripts depending on the course.

This led to a resolution by the UNIABUJA Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) that none of its members would meet the 10 day deadline for the submission of results. They insisted that the ratified 6-week Senate rules be maintained and that the union not honor an unapproved decision.

In addition, the Office of the Vice-Chancellor is said to have taken care of the issue of coupons for around 6,000 places in student accommodation, against the normal practice that the VC only has a percentage of the accommodation available. The Office of Student Affairs, which is legally responsible for the issue, was reportedly sidelined.

UNIABUJA Deputy Registrar Habib Yakoob told Economic Confidential that not all of the allegations were founded.

He added that some staff members were afraid of the restructuring underway which had turned the table against those who used to “continue to practice as usual”.

“I am not aware of any JAMB memo suspending our admissions process due to irregularities. But I can assure you that those who provided you with information are afraid of the new order because they are undoubtedly the beneficiaries of the old order, ”said Yakoob.

JAMB’s chief information officer, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the sanction imposed on UNIABUJA.

He reiterated that the mandate of the review board was to correct any deficiencies detected in the university admissions process.

“This is a directive from the honorable minister of education that any irregularities in the admissions process must be corrected and that the University of Abuja is no exception,” said Benjamin.