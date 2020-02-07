Akshay Kumar is a very busy man with a wide variety of movies on his kitten, including the one directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey. While the creators initially announced the film as Land Of Lungi, it was reported that the film was an official adaptation of the Veeram film by Tamil superstar Ajith. However, if the rumor of the industry is something so the film is no longer a new version.

Bachchan Pandey, who also features Kriti Sanon, co-star of Akshay Housefull 4, is an action and masala artist. Now Pinkvilla has quoted a certain source saying that the filmmakers have made several changes to the script and that it will no longer be a new version of any other movie, but an original adventure.

Bachchan Pandey: REVEALED! Is Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon’s movie NOT a remake of Ajith’s Veeram?

The source has been quoted as saying: “Initially, this was supposed to be the same movie as Land Of Lungi, which they announced. That was an adaptation of Veeram. But now, the team met recently and there have been several discussions and changes in the script. The new script is a completely original idea and has nothing similar to Veeram or, in fact, even Land of Lungi. “

Another interesting fact that must be taken into account is the fact that Akshay’s appearance on the poster did not look anything like Veeram’s. The source continued explaining: “The idea is to make it look like it has never been seen before.” When the script was modified, they decided to make some modifications to the appearance of Akshay as Bachchan Pandey’s character as well. “

For those who joined late, Bachchan Pandey was scheduled for a Christmas launch in 2020, but has now been pushed to Republic Day 2021. Meanwhile, Akshay has Laxmmi Bomb, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Sooryavanshi in preparation.

