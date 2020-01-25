Retirees who retire at age 65 will lose nearly $ 45 a week under the new Pathway plan

The new transition pension for 65-year-olds proposed by Fine Gael costs 45 euros per week compared to the regular pension.

Minister of Social Protection Regina Doherty announced the introduction of a new State Pathway Pension for people who have to retire at the age of 65.

However, this is worth far less than the normal pension, almost € 45 less per week.

Ms. Doherty risks putting older voters back on the streets, as they did in 2009, when up to 25,000 people marched to Leinster House over proposed health card changes.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith was angry on Friday night when the Irish mirror told her about the new pension and asked the retirees to oppose the new austerity measure.

She said: “This is a scandal, it is an absolute daylight robbery.

“It is an austerity measure and there will be protests. People will be on the street about it.

“It’s absolutely outrageous and I don’t think people will stand up for it.”

The Pathway pension is billed at the same rate as the regular fee, which is currently EUR 203 per week, compared to EUR 248.30 for the state pension, which is a difference of almost 25 percent and EUR 2,400 per year.

It should fix the problem we currently have when someone retiring at 65 has to sign a year with the Dole before getting the right pension at 66.

You no longer have to register and prove that you are no longer looking for work, you only get a lower rate than unemployment benefit.

The Pathways pension is paid to 65-year-olds up to the age of 66 when another state transition pension is introduced. It is paid at the same rate as the formal state pension, which is paid when 67 is reached.

However, Fine Gael is committed to raising the retirement age even further in the coming years.

Next year there will be 67, and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed yesterday that we all have to work until the age of 68 before we can retire from 2028

He said, “Yes, that’s the law, that’s what laws were made for.”

Fianna Fáil has also signed up for it, but now they want to check it out.

Ms. Doherty’s suggestions are part of what Fine Gael calls the Golden Years Guarantee.

At the center is the promise that Ms. Doherty called a “cast iron guarantee” that the pension would be increased by € 25 per week over five years.

Fianna Fáil made this promise in their manifesto, which they launched yesterday.

Ms. Doherty said of her pension plans: “The state pension is the foundation of our commitment to pensioners and today I can offer an iron guarantee that we will increase the pension by € 25 per week for the next five years.

“We want to enable the people living alone to make further targeted increases.

“There’s a lot of talk about when people get their pensions, and we have to make sure there is money in the pot.

“A few years ago, the parties agreed that moving from 65 to 67 would be necessary, there are still 85,000 retirees in the state today, and the changes have raised concerns about the retirement.

“A new state transition payment of EUR 248 per week and a new state pension for people who have to retire at 65.

“We want to acknowledge that some people want to work longer. We will work with employers who can continue to work with valued employees if they so choose.”

Fine Gael officially launched its 2020 election program at the City Assembly House in Dublin yesterday, and Fianna Fáil has launched her own at the Smock Alley Theater around the corner.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has again agreed to raise the entry point for higher tax rates to 50,000 euros per year.

The USC threshold will be raised to € 20,500 within five years under a new government by Fine Gael.

The big new health promise is more money, another billion a year, the Taoiseach said yesterday.

And the former doctor said he wanted to expand free child care for children in a new government program to everyone under the age of 18.

Fianna Fáil makes the same promise for a € 25 pension increase, but plans to temporarily reduce the retirement age to 65 while a review is underway.

Fianna Fáil’s chairman, Micheál Martin, told the Irish mirror that it is inevitable that the retirement age will need to be raised in the coming years.

He said: “The country must address this problem, but we accept that you do not have to go to the benefit of the job seeker.”

Mr. Martin described the housing shortage as one of the “historical dimensions” and promised that Fianna Fáil would build 50,000 social houses and 50,000 affordable apartments in five years.

When it comes to crime, he suggests the creation of a new rural crime office.