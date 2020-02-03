Retest TikTok Instagram-like app: Facebook to taste its own medicine?

The new app design places more emphasis on user bios and also enables them to add links to generate more revenue with their accounts.

Chinese platform for creating short videos TikTok is testing a redesign of a user profile similar to the Facebook platform for sharing photos and videos on Instagram. “We are always looking for ways to improve the user experience on TikTok. We are currently testing profile designs and functionality to ultimately provide users with more ways to personalize and access their profiles,” a TikTok confirmed. spokesman Monday at The Verge.

According to the report, the new profile shifts follow the number to the left and more emphasis is placed on user bios. In addition, TikTok has also launched a limited test of a feature that allows users to add links to e-commerce sites to their profile bio and allow creators to effortlessly send viewers to store websites to make money with the platform. TikTok recently reached 1.5 billion downloads worldwide in the App Store, as is Google Play and India is at the top with 466.8 million or about 31 percent of all unique installations.

In 2019, the app collected 614 million downloads – six percent more than last year, reported mobile intelligence company Sensor Tower. India was adopted quickly in 2019 and this year has generated 277.6 million downloads so far, or about 45 percent of all global installations. In the future, it will be interesting to see if the redesign of the TikTok app does what Facebook does with its rivals – luring people to their own platform by extracting a magazine from others’ books.

