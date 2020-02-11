Results of the Koimoi 2019 audience survey: from Kesari, Good Newwz, Kiara Advani to Shaitan Ka Saala

Result of the Koimoi 2019 audience survey: During the last month and a half, we conducted surveys for various categories of 2019.

A large number of Internet users participated and showed love by voting for their favorite nominees. Then, without waiting a long time, let’s review the results of the following categories: favorite poster, favorite trailer, favorite Hollywood movie, favorite Indian web series, favorite filmy diva, favorite comic character and favorite recreated song.

Let’s take a look at the nominees and those who won with the majority of the votes in the audience. Also, click here to see the full list of categories.

Favorite poster:

The posters of Kesari, Good Newwz, War, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Chhichhore, Housefull 4, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Dream Girl and Bala were nominated in this category. Users voted for the Kesari poster in which Akshay Kumar is seen facing the army alone as the best in the group.

Kesari obtained more than 21% of the total votes with Good Newwz (18%) and War (17%) closing in second and third place.

Favorite Trailer:

Trailers of films such as Good Newwz, War, Kesari, Kabir Singh, Bharat, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Article 15, Dream Girl and Batla House were nominated in this category. The audience has voted for their progress and is another film by Akshay Kumar: Good Newwz.

Good Newwz has won in this category with just over 25% of the audience votes. War and Kesari are 2nd and 3rd with 20% and 13% respectively.

Favorite Hollywood movie:

In this category, we had a good mix of Hollywood movies like Avengers: Endgame, Joker, John Wick 3, The Lion King, Hobbs & Shaw, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Knives Out, Captain Marvel, The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Lighthouse.

As expected, the Avengers: the one billion dollar Marvel game: Endgame won the battle with a gigantic 57% of the vote. Joker is second with 23% and John Wick 3 is third with 5% of total votes.

Favorite Indian web series:

Web series such as The Family Man, Kota Factory, Cheesecake, Sacred Games Season 2, Bard Of Blood, Delhi Crime, Made In Heaven, Queen, Little Things Season 3 and Tripling Season 2 were nominated in this category.

The family man of Manoj Bajpayee conquered this category with 30% of the votes. Kota Factory and Cheesecake were in second and third place with 20% and 16% respectively.

Favorite Diva Filmy:

Divas filmed as Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar were nominated for this category.

Kiara won the crown with 35% of the votes with Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani following with 15% and 11% of the votes.

Favorite comic character:

Actors such as Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever, Aparshakti Khurana, Gulshan Devaiah, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Harsh Beniwal were nominated for this category.

Diljit Dosanjh made the audience laugh with 36% of the total votes. Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor took 2nd and 3rd position with 26% and 12% respectively.

Favorite recreated song:

Songs like Shaitan Ka Saala, O Saki Saki, Sauda Khara Khara, Hauli Hauli, Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare, Naah Goriye, The Jawaani Song, Odhani, Khadke Glassy and Poster Lagwa Do were nominated in this category.

Shaitan Ka Saala was the song most played by our users, as they voted the best with 48% of the votes. Or Saki Saki and Sauda Khara Khara continue with 19% and 16%.

