Result Valencia vs Barcelona: five things we learned from boring Setien-ball to life after Rodrigo

1] Setien-ball does not inspire

With a sterile and unimaginative possession beyond its specific philosophy, Quique Setien will need time to get Barcelona out of this calm, which makes his mid-season date so peculiar.

The visitors had the overwhelming majority of possession in Mestalla throughout this contest, but when Maxi Gómez stabbed the ball towards the goal after the break, with the deflection of Jordi Alba ensuring that he made his way to the bottom of the net, there was a sensation of inevitability . Marc-Andre ter Stegen had performed heroics to make sure his team remained level, but Valencia, with much less time on the ball, had conjured many, many more clear opportunities.

Yes, Luis Suarez is out and will not return for several months at least, but Setien already faces a violent reaction if he presides over such a blunt and unimaginative Barcelona.

2] Gomez makes peace

And how. When Maxi Gomez failed a penalty, saved by Ter Stegen, Valencia must have felt that his opportunity had escaped. But the Uruguayan international persevered and hit twice in the second half to sink Barcelona, ​​the second with a sublime end in the corner. Having rejected West Ham in the summer, Gomez is flying in Mestalla with his ninth and tenth goal this season against the champions, while Valencia is starting to get the value of their money from a transfer of £ 40 million.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/23 player ratings Valencia vs Barcelona

AFP through Getty Images

2/23 Jaume Domenech 7

EPA

3/23 Daniel Wass 7

EPA

04/23 Ezekiel Garay 7

AFP through Getty Images

5/23 Gabriel Paulista 7

AFP through Getty Images

06/23 José Luis Gaya 7

AFP through Getty Images

23/7 Ferran Torres 8

AP

08/23 Geoffrey Kondogbia 7

AFP through Getty Images

09/23 Francis Coquelin 7

REUTERS

10/23 Carlos Soler 7

AFP through Getty Images

11/23 Maxi Gómez 8

AFP through Getty Images

12/23 Kevin Gameiro 6

AFP through Getty Images

13/23 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 8

REUTERS

14/23 Sergi Roberto 5

REUTERS

15/23 Gerard Piqué 5

REUTERS

23/23 Samuel Umtiti 6

fake images

17/23 Sergio Busquets 5

AFP through Getty Images

18/23 Ansu Fati 4

REUTERS

19/23 De Jong 5

AFP through Getty Images

20/23 Arthur 5

AFP through Getty Images

21/23 Jordi Alba 5

AFP through Getty Images

22/23 Antoine Griezmann 6

EPA

23/23 Lionel Messi 7

AFP through Getty Images

3] Valencia will have life after Rodrigo

It seems that this could be the end for Rodrigo in Valencia. The 28-year-old Spanish international will leave, with Barcelona promoted as a possible destination, and that is why the forward stayed out of the team this afternoon. Rodrigo has fought for goals this season with only two La Liga strikes in 17 appearances, well below the way he led to 16 in 2017/18. But Gomez is showing that there is life after Rodrigo, while Dani Parejo’s constant goal from the midfield has proved to be an important addition. If Kevin Gameiro can find his scoring touch, Valencia will soon advance.

4] Ter Stegen playing the role of De Gea



If this match had something to happen, then Ter Stegen could begin to get much busier under Setien, at least until the manager’s plans fit. Here the German remembered the Spanish No1, David de Gea, making crucial saves to make a super club, in the case of De Gea Manchester United, he looks better than he really is. If this is Ter Stegen’s role over the next few weeks, they could barely resort to a safer pair of hands.

5] Real Madrid advantage

While Barcelona tries to rediscover its spark, the end result is that Real Madrid can now take control of what an incredibly tight title race is. The Real has some favorable matches to come and a victory over Valladolid on Sunday will see them overcome their fierce rivals. Within an outstanding team, this season could be reduced to a point or two, and it is days like this that Barça could lament in May.

.