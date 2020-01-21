New Delhi: Restrictions on cash withdrawals from the Bank of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Ltd were based on the bank’s liquidity position and the ability to pay its depositors, RBI told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Justifying its action to set a limit on withdrawals, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said restrictions were applied due to liquidity and solvency problems, but that does not “extinguish the bank’s responsibility” to depositors.

“The steps taken by RBI are not arbitrary in nature. The instructions under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act of 1949 (AACS) were issued in view of large-scale irregularities and incorrect actions committed by the bank to avoid a further deterioration of the finances and the bank also aim to protect the interest of depositors, “said RBI.

The presentations were made in response to a PIL that sought to eliminate the restrictions on cash withdrawals from the PMC Bank.

The central bank also said that the measure to restrict the payment of deposits was based on available liquidity to avoid any discretionary and discriminatory payment to the small body of depositors.

In seeking rejection of the guilty plea, he told the court that all interested authorities are working in close coordination for a rapid resolution of this crisis and, therefore, the intervention of this court is not desired at this time.

The RBI said it has not violated any fundamental right of the petitioners and the instructions to invoke Article 226 of the Indian Constitution against the RBI and that the petition was not sustainable.

The Central Bank has been placed under restrictions by the RBI, after the landing of a scam of 4,355 million rupees.

The RBI has limited cash withdrawals to Rs 40,000 for a period of six months, causing panic and distress among bank clients, petitioner Bejon Kumar Misra said in his guilty plea.

In the petition, Misra had requested to cancel RBI notifications by which restrictions were imposed on cash withdrawals from the bank.

He also said that full insurance coverage of depositors’ money was the need of the hour, “considering the recurrence of financial scams in cooperative and nationalized banks.”

The petition was first filed by Misra in the Supreme Court, who refused to entertain her last month and asked her to approach the superior court.

Subsequently, he presented the petition in the High Court of Delhi.

The petition has sought instructions for the Center and the RBI to form a high-power committee to investigate the operation and operations of all cooperative banks “in order to have a solid and transparent mechanism that can inspire public confidence in the cooperative banks “.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.