Residents of Hong Kong are panicking about buying toilet paper after rumors about a shortage of Coronavirus

Panic buyers in Hong Kong have descended to supermarkets to collect toilet paper following false online claims of shortages, urging the authorities to request calmness while the city’s seven million residents are worried about a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Videos showed long rows of hectic shoppers packing carts with multiple packs of toilet rolls, with some arguments that broke out.

Rice and pasta are also a popular target for panic purchases.

Lois Strange, a 32-year-old Brit who teaches at a city school, said that Wednesday morning she was greeted by chaotic scenes at her local supermarket.

“It was packed,” said. “Everyone grabbed as many toilet rolls as they could, packs and packs from them.”

She said she had managed to get a few in the fight.

“I literally have one more role at home. So I had to go buy one, not because I’m panicking like everyone else,” she added.

The Hong Kong government published a statement at the end of Wednesday that false rumors about shortages of goods such as rice and toilet paper “led to panic buying and even chaos”.

The statement accused people “with evil intentions” for performing “the malicious act of spreading rumors when the city fights the disease”.

While Hong Kong has closed most of its land borders to mainland China, where the corona virus outbreak began, freight services have not been affected, the government said.

“There are sufficient stocks of basic food, including rice and pasta. The public need not worry,” the statement added.

Boards cleared

Harold Yip, founder of Mil Mill, a waste paper recycling company based in Hong Kong, told AFP that on Wednesday alone they received more than 100 questions from citizens about toilet paper.

RTHK News reported that toilet paper and rice were cleared away in a supermarket in the Wan Chai district – which was completely replenished at night – within 30 minutes of the shop opening on Thursday morning.

But the supermarket chain Wellcome said rumors of shortages were unfounded.

The corona virus has killed more than 550 people in China since it spread from the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

Hong Kong now has 21 confirmed infections, including one deceased patient.

The majority of those infected came from mainland China.

But in recent days, there has been a peak in carriers without a history of traveling to the mainland, which increased the fear of local transmissions.

The city’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam has faced growing calls to close the border with China, a step she found reluctant to say it would be economically harmful and discriminatory.

Its administration has gradually reduced the number of land border crossings to just two.

Lam has announced that anyone arriving from mainland China from Saturday will have a two-week mandatory quarantine.

While Hong Kong maintains close economic and cultural ties with mainland China, the city penetrates the brutal distrust of the Beijing authorities.

The 2003 SARS outbreak, which initially covered Beijing, killed 299 people in Hong Kong and left lasting psychological scars on the densely populated city.

Lam already suffers from record-low approval rates after using the riot police to suppress seven months of huge and often violent protests against democracy.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.