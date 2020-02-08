Resident Evil Netflix series apparently leaks its own description

It is known from time to time that the Netflix website spills the beans in certain projects before the streamer really wanted the public to know. That seems to be the case here with a new Netflix-exclusive mention and description of the Resident Evil series that suddenly appeared on the website. It has since been removed, but the Wayback Machine, also called the “I have coupons for the entire internet!” -Website has recorded the description for posterity.

This is what we apparently suspect from a new Resident Evil series: “The city of Clearfield, MD has long been in the shadow of three apparently unconnected colossi – the Umbrella Corporation, the dismantled Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, DC today , twenty to six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, the secrets of the three will be revealed at the first signs of an outbreak. “

I am not at all aware of my Resident Evil knowledge, but apparently the T-Virus Raccoon City was destroyed in 1998. That would mean that this series is set in 2024, if it is already cannon with the video games. Furthermore, nothing concrete is known about this new series.

However, in January 2019, Deadline reported that a Resident Evil Netflix series was under development and that report stated: “The series is expected to contain all signature elements of Resident Evil, including action scenes and ‘Easter eggs’.” That report was never confirmed, until apparently now.

