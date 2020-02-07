Reservations for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open later in 2020

It is the hotel experience that the Melkweg has been waiting for and the news comes that reservations for the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be opened later in 2020.

(R) services will be opened later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which will debut at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in 2021. This new two-day and two-day vacation is an immersive experience that takes you to a galaxy far, far away in a way that only Disney could create.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new kind of experience,” says Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer of Walt Disney Imagineering. “You are going to live aboard a star cruiser … and you can wrap yourself in the bigger Star Wars story.”

Fantha Trackers are already planning to be there, so keep an eye on us as we learn more about this great experience.

