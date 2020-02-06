Reservations for Disney’s Star Wars Hotel will open this year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Star Wars fans, you will soon be able to book your multi-day adventure aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, also known as the Star Wars Hotel.

Reservations for the multi-day experience will open later this year, Disney announced on its official park blog. Not yet an official word on pricing.

Galactic Starcruiser will not be like a traditional hotel stay. It is touted as an “immersive” two-day vacation with two nights where visitors can relive their own Star Wars story.

When they arrive at the start of their vacation, they are taken to a terminal that resembles a cruise terminal.

“And you and your family will be taken to a launch pad,” said Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer at Walt Disney Imagineering. “This is a small capsule into which you can then simulate the blasting experience. There will be a window above you until you finally see our ship, the Halcyon, in the distance.”

Visitors will find Star Wars characters and themed restaurants on board. You will also find cabins for up to five people. And the windows in the cabins offer a view of the room.

The Starcruiser also offers numerous activities on board for adults and children, including lightsaber training.

Visitors can also take a trip to Batuu, where Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will premiere in Disney World in 2021.