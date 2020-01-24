Researchers will teach robots how to differentiate sandwich ingredients

Millitec’s Delta robot. Credit: Loughborough University

Loughborough University computer scientists have teamed up with a food automation company for a project that seeks to teach AI robots how to differentiate foods so they can sandwich in real-world factory environments.

The program leader, Dr. Baihua Li, of the Faculty of Science, hopes that research with Millitec Food Systems will “authorize a number of new automation functions in carriers and food production pipelines”.

The food industry is the largest processing industry in Europe, but the industry is facing serious labor supply shortages due to increased costs and a shortage of workers willing to take on less specialized roles.

Millitec supplies high-tech manufacturing machinery and a range of robotic food automation products that seem to bridge this gap in the industry.

It has developed a range of technologies that can assemble and pack sandwiches to reduce the labor intensive work required for production carriers.

Modern sandwich assemblers are able to assist in the process of making sandwiches – for example, they can find butter bread and sandwiches – but are unable to undertake tasks that require differentiating objects, such as salad dressing.

The program with Loughborough University wants to take robotic technology to the next level of intelligence.

Dr. Lee and her team of researchers are developing artificial intelligence technology and embedded artificial intelligence for robot operators that will allow them to identify a variety of objects and perform more advanced tasks, the right amount and order.

They will explore the use of a reliable camera and low-cost tracking system in Millitec’s “Delta Robots” that will essentially allow the engines to see.

They will then develop algorithms that train robots to identify various breads and food ingredients and accurately identify their location and orientation.

Academics will create algorithms using “deep learning” – a method of teaching a machine how to perform tasks automatically without explicit human instructions.

This involves collecting thousands of images and downloading an electronic system for analyzing them so that they know what different elements look like.

In addition to teaching them how to identify foodstuffs, Millitec robots will be trained to detect and troubleshoot production carriers, such as missing components or objects in the wrong place.

The state-of-the-art technology will be developed as an embedded system in Millitec’s existing automation machines, which means that the pre-packed sandwich you bought from the gas station in the near future could be made from start to finish with a robot.

Dr Lee commented: “The Loughborough IT department has a solid AI experience and know-how.

“The industry presents new challenges in our research and this project will address various challenges in real factory conditions and meet commercial demands on accuracy, safety and speed.

“Developed robust vision algorithms and a camera based detection system will also reduce the cost of building the system.

“We will move the latest developments of our research into mechanical vision, deep learning and robotics, to promote innovation in the production of high health care.

“Successful development and commercialization of the robotic system will significantly reduce human resources and improve the quality and efficiency of production, allowing employees to focus on higher value activities.”

Richard Ledger, Managing Director of Millitec, said: “We are excited to develop the latest series of robotic food production in collaboration with Loughborough University.

“Over the 15 years in the industry, we have seen the challenges posed by the lack of skills and the clear need for a technological solution to support food producers.

“This development project will be an important step forward in automating food production.”

Robots get 20 million jobs, worsening inequality: study

More information:

For more information on Loughborough University’s IT department: www.lboro.ac.uk/departments/compsci/

Provided by

Loughborough University

Reference:

Researchers teach robots how to differentiate sandwich ingredients (2020, January 24)

retrieved on January 24, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-robots-differentiate-sandwich-ingredients.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.