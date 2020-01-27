Researchers promote the production of solar material

A sample crystal of cadmium telluride material that can be used to produce solar cells. Credit: WSU

A Washington State University team has developed a more efficient, safer, and more cost-effective way to produce cadmium thallium (CdTe) material for solar cells or other applications, a discovery that could advance the solar industry and make it more competitive.

Researchers have shown that they could rapidly develop a large amount of high-purity CdTe material – a crystal larger than one kilogram in a day – that would be considered flashy in the industry. The technique, which uses a high-pressure oven to produce large quantities of the required crystalline raw material, is 45% more economical than industrial standards and is scalable, which could make CdTe solar technology less expensive than natural gas. The crystal produced also has better electrical properties than is currently available.

In collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and industry partner Nious Technologies, Inc., the researchers report their work to Journal of Crystal Growth.

Photovoltaic CdTe is a newer technology than the popular silicon solar cells and is competitive in efficiency. They also play better in warm and humid weather. While CdTe solar cells could provide significant advantages over cost and efficiency over silicon, they currently make up less than 10% of the solar market, mainly on the utility scale. In particular, today’s production methods are slow, expensive, cumbersome and lack the flexibility to adapt.

(l-r) Seth McPherson, Tawfeeq Kadheem Al-Hamdi and Santosh Swain stand in front of a Bridgeman furnace used to make crystalline cadmium materials. Credit: WSU

“There is a huge uptick in raw materials production right now,” said Santosh Swain, a research assistant professor at the Institute of Material Research and co-author on the paper. “The solar industry has steadily increased the efficiency of the device and manufacturing equipment, but further increasing efficiency and reducing costs require improvement in the properties of CdTe material.”

The current manufacturing process involves cooking the CdTe material in a sealed glass tube to retain the reaction. It takes a long time, the pipes are not reusable and the silicon glass is limited in how much heat, mass and pressure it can take. Due to concerns about the explosion of material, the industry is limited in the size of crystals that can grow. To form solar cells, the crystals are then evaporated onto a glass substrate to make very thin films.

The new technique uses a strong graphite crucible and the material is cooked in a high pressure Bridgman oven. The high-pressure environment completely eliminates the potential for explosion and also allows researchers to easily add a high concentration of additives, called dopants, during the manufacturing process that improve the performance of the material. In 2016, the WSU research team, in collaboration with NREL and the University of Tennessee, dramatically improved CdTe technology by adding phosphorus as an admixture, exceeding a 1 Volt limit that had been sought for six decades. For this work, the researchers added male as a traction agent.

The addition of highly volatile additives during the raw material manufacturing process also eliminates the need to swallow after deposition of film that can cause non-uniformity problems, said Tawfeeq Al-Hamdi, Ph.D. student and lead writer on paper.

“Doping is a key strategy,” said colleague Seth McPherson. “At 80 atmospheric pressure, you can really pull the additives into the material and you don’t have to worry about leaving the crystal or otherwise escaping the system.”

