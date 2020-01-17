Researchers find that cookies increase advertising revenue for online publishers

Certification: Public Sector CC0

How long has it been since you logged into a website and been asked to decide whether to opt out of the “cookies” your site said would improve your online experience? Thin? Hours;

While you may be familiar with the term, you may not be fully aware of what a cookie is or what it does. A computer cookie, also known as a web cookie, an Internet cookie, or a browser cookie, represents packets of data sent to your computer to help a website monitor your visits and activity. As a result, the site is better able to track items in your shopping cart while browsing an ecommerce site or customize the user experience on the site so you are more likely to see content and ads that you want to see.

New research has investigated the true value of cookies in websites, advertisers, and found that cookies represent higher revenue to online publishers. According to the study, advertising revenue is reduced by 52% to publishers when cookies are eliminated through Internet user blocking protocols. On the other hand, when cookies exist, publisher ad pricing doubles.

The study, to be published in the January issue of INFORMS Marketing Science, entitled “Consumer privacy choice in online advertising: who chooses and at what cost to the industry?” Written by Garrett Johnson of Questrom School of Business at Boston University. Scott Shriver of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado. and Shaoyin Du of Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.

According to the study’s authors, while most Americans decide not to opt for online advertising, 0.23% of US online ad ads come from users who decide to opt out of online ads. These users have, in fact, chosen not to use cookies to track their online browsing of a particular site. This team was the focus of the study’s study to determine the effect of cookie removal on publishers.

In 2010, the US advertising industry decided to regulate itself by implementing the AdChoices program. This is where consumers can choose not to opt for online advertising based on user behavior by simply clicking the “AdChoice” icons overlaid on the ads.

“Apart from the fact that only a small percentage of Americans decided to quit online advertising, one of our most important findings was that” opt-out “user ads tend to derive 52% less transaction revenue than comparable ads for users that allow behavioral targeting or opt in, “Johnson said.

The authors of the study estimate that the inability to include opt-out users on the basis of their behavior causes a loss of approximately $ 8.58 in advertising costs per non-select American consumer. These costs are covered by publishers and the AdChoices exchange.

For the environment, while the US advertising industry maintains an opt-out system, European regulators prefer a participation policy through the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which requires users’ consent before viewing an ad that targets them.

“This study provides the first indications of AdChoice’s adoption rate, which is 0.23% of US impressions,” Shriver said. In particular, we have managed to discover a paradox of privacy: the declared preferences of consumers outweigh the real preferential measures they take to safeguard their privacy. have removed the use of AdChoices. However, the actual exemption rates are much lower. “

“Although few users tend to quit, we find that certain types of users are more likely to quit and this has some implications for the advertising industry,” Du said. “We find that opt-out rates are higher among users who install non-default browsers, such as Firefox and Chrome, which tell us that opt-out users are probably more technologically advanced. Region by city and state and by certain demographics ”

