Researchers extend microchip capability with new 3-D coil technology

Miniature scanning microscope microscope with cylindrical microprocessor architecture, approximately 80 micrometer in diameter and viewing from one end to the inside. Reprinted with permission from X. Li et al., Science Advances (2020). Credit: Xiuling Li

Smaller ones are better when it comes to microchips, researchers said, and by using 3-D components on a standard 2-D microchip platform, developers can use up to 100 times less chip space. A team of engineers has enhanced the performance of advanced 3-D inductor technology, adding up to three orders of magnitude more induction to meet the performance requirements of modern electronic devices.

In a study led by Xiuling Li, a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois and interim director of the Holonyak Micro and Nanotechnology Lab, engineers introduce a microchip inductor capable of generating tens of millimeters. Using fully integrated, self-adjusting magnetic nanoparticles-filled magnetic tubes, the technology ensures a concentrated magnetic field distribution and energy storage in 3-D space, while maintaining the microscopic footprint needed to fit one. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science sciences.

Traditional microchip inductors are relatively large 2-D wire coils, with each wire turning producing stronger induction. In a previous study, Lee’s research team developed 3-D inductors using 2-D processing, switching to a laminated film model that allows the cable to rotate flat and separated by an insulating thin film by turning to turn. Upon unwinding, the previous wire membranes were 1 millimeter but took up 100 times less space than traditional 2-D inductors. The wire membranes mentioned in this work are 10 times the length of 1 centimeter, allowing even more turns – and higher inductance – while taking up about the same amount of chip space.

“A longer film means more scrolling if they are not controlled,” Lee said. “Previously, the automatic rolling process was activated and carried out in a liquid solution. However, we found that while working with longer membranes allowing the process to be carried out in the gaseous phase gave us much better control to form stricter, more uniform cylinders.”

Another important development in the new microchip inductors is the addition of a solid iron core. “The most efficient inductors are usually an iron core wrapped in metal wire, which works well in electronic circuits, where size is not so important for a thought,” Lee said. “But that doesn’t work at the microchip level, nor is it conducive to the self-selection process, so we had to find a different way.”

To do this, the researchers fill the already wrapped membranes with a solution of iron oxide nanoparticles using a small dropper.

“We use capillary pressure, which absorbs droplets of lysis in the nuclei,” Lee said. “The solution dries, leaving iron deposited inside the tube. This adds properties that are favorable compared to industrial solid cores, allowing these devices to operate at a higher frequency with less efficiency loss.”

Although a significant breakthrough in prior technology, the new microchip inductors still have a variety of issues that the team is facing, Lee said.

“As with any tiny electronic device, the big challenge is the heat leak,” he said. “We are tackling this problem by working with our partners to find materials that are better at spreading the heat produced by induction. If handled correctly, the magnetic induction of these devices can be as large as hundreds to thousands of millitesla, making them useful in a wide range of applications including power electronics, magnetic resonance imaging and communications. ”

More information:

Wen Huang et al., Monolithic mtesla-level magnetic induction with self-folding membrane technology, Science sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.aay4508

Provided by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

