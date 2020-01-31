Researchers are studying novel methods to improve battery performance

Researchers are looking for ways to improve energy storage and better use renewable energy technologies. Photo credit: AdobeStock

Penn State researchers are looking for innovative ways to improve energy storage to better use renewable energy technologies.

“One of the major obstacles that keep us from relying heavily on renewable energy systems is that we cannot regulate when they provide us with power,” said Derek Hall, assistant professor of energy technology at Penn State. “Ideally, we want to find some kind of energy storage technology that can complement renewable energies and help us transition to a more sustainable energy infrastructure.”

Renewable energy systems such as wind and sun can generate enough electricity to supply entire communities with electricity. However, they rely on natural processes to generate the electricity they need, and nature can be unpredictable. This leads to ebb and flow of electricity from renewable sources. At times, wind and sun can produce more than the electricity grid can do, which drives electricity prices into negative territory. When the wind stops or the weather is bad, production stops and prices skyrocket.

This phenomenon inspired Hall to study more cost-effective energy storage strategies in several collaborative research projects in Penn State.

Battery chemistry improvement

Hall, along with Christopher Gorski, associate professor of environmental technology, and Serguei Lvov, professor of energy and mineral engineering, materials science and engineering and director of the electrochemical program at the EMS Energy Institute, uses the chemistry of the ligands to improve electrochemical performance cheaper battery chemicals thanks to a grant from the Energy and Environment Institute (IEE) and the Materials Research Institute.

“The goal is to find cheaper materials for making batteries,” said Hall. “The biggest hurdle that prevents us is that most cheap materials have low energy storage densities, which leads to poor battery performance.”

Ligands are ions or molecules that bind to a central metal. They are commonly used in nature and in biomimetic processes to change metal reactivity, but have not previously been used in flow-through batteries. Researchers use materials such as copper, iron, and chromium, which are cheaper than traditional materials such as lithium, cobalt, and vanadium, and combine them with ligands to significantly reduce the capital costs associated with manufacturing batteries.

The team will then conduct experiments to determine whether the metal-ligand complexes achieve high energy storage densities. You do this in three steps: thermodynamic, kinetic and full-cell tests. In each step, various key parameters for a typical redox flow battery are tested. The thermodynamic phase examines how the ligands affect the electrode potential, and the kinetic phase examines how much electrical current can be used. Finally, the researchers will test all components together to see how they work together.

“Many parts of this story are still missing, so this will largely be a basic research project,” said Hall. “There is no really consistent theory that explains how ligands affect electrochemical reactions.”

The researchers hope that this project, entitled “New Low-Cost Flow Battery Chemistry through Ligand-Enhanced Redox Reactions”, will provide preliminary results to receive larger grants for the development of new flow battery chemistries and to gain fundamental insight into why and how ligands chemistry is changing the reactivity of metal complexes.

“We need to explore all of the options for energy storage because switching our infrastructure to renewable energy is an important and time-critical transition,” said Hall. “When we built our fossil fuel infrastructure, we did it over many decades. Now we need to figure out which are the best or most functional choices, and then build a lot of it very soon.”

Convert waste heat into electricity

Hall also works with Bruce Logan, professor of environmental engineering, and Matthew Rau, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, on research funded by additional seed capital to improve the performance and output of waste heat-charged flow batteries rather than electricity.

“If we could find a way to redirect waste heat into electricity, even if it was a small amount, it could help reduce our need for more electricity,” said Hall.

As with Hall’s other project, this team uses some kind of flow battery technology, but with a unique thermal charging method. The project, titled “Improving Power Density and Cycle Efficiency of Novel Thermally Charged Flow Batteries Using Advanced Flow Cell Topologies,” seeks to improve power density through different battery flow field designs. This is achieved by computer modeling with the COMSOL Multiphysics software.

“The technology we’re working on uses a certain chemical composition that allows you to charge the chemical reaction with waste heat instead of electricity,” said Rau.

In a conventional battery, a chemical reaction creates the discharge potential and generates electricity. If the process of charging the battery is reversed, some electricity must be used. For this new technology, the researchers will charge the battery by separating two chemicals using waste heat. When these chemicals are brought together again, a chemical reaction occurs that generates electricity so that no additional electricity is required to charge the battery.

“This would compete with traditional energy storage methods such as lithium-ion batteries, but is unique in the fact that no electricity is required,” said Rau. “Heat is required for charging. So we are essentially tapping into a new resource that could possibly drive industrial processes or parts of the power grid.”

The basic idea had been around for about five years, Rau said, but the researchers were trying to improve the performance of the basic model to make it commercially viable.

“Developing this technology will not be easy,” he said. “These batteries flow electrolytes through porous electrodes. The liquid flow alone is complex enough to be modeled without taking into account the chemical reactions that occur. We develop the know-how to model exactly how the liquid flow in these batteries different influences chemical reactions and ultimately how these parameters relate to battery performance. ”

Researchers are confident that preliminary trials conducted prior to starting this study have given them the tools they need to succeed.

“We currently use little waste heat in industry and in power generation,” said Rau. “It is simply thrown away with the cooling water or spit into the atmosphere in an exhaust air chimney. If we can actually use the waste heat, we will increase the energy efficiency of many different industries.”

These projects illustrate the need to develop large-scale energy storage technologies that work well with renewable energy technologies, Hall said.

“There won’t be a solution that just wins,” he added. “It’s likely to be a mix. It’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck situation. We really don’t know which or when they are needed, so I think it’s best to consider several options.” Way forward. ”

The future of batteries

