Researchers are discovering how the safety of nuclear power plants can be improved

Credit: rosatom.ru

Researchers from Tomsk Polytechnic University found a method to extend the life of the fuel by 75%. According to the research team, this will significantly increase safety and reduce the operating costs of nuclear power plants in hard to reach areas. The study results were published in Nuclear technology and design,

Previously, a team of researchers from the Russian Federal Nuclear Center – the All-Russian Research Institute for Technical Physics, the Tomsk Polytechnic University and the Budker Institute for Nuclear Physics – proposed the concept of a thorium hybrid reactor in which high-temperature plasma is used in a long magnetic trap to generate additional neutrons receive. In contrast to the operation of reactors, the proposed thorium hybrid reactor has a moderate output, a relatively small size, a high level of operational safety and a low proportion of radioactive waste.

One of the biggest challenges for the development of remote areas such as the far north is a stable energy supply. According to Tomsk researchers, the only solution is often to use low-power nuclear power plants.

Refueling reactors, one of the most dangerous and time-consuming processes in nuclear energy, is a significant problem. “Reducing the tank frequency will drastically improve operational safety. In addition, the transportation costs for fresh fuel or a nuclear power plant to a transshipment point will be reduced,” said Vladimir Nesterov, associate professor of the TPU department for nuclear fuel cycle.

The scientists performed theoretical calculations to demonstrate the possibility of a thorium-based nuclear fuel cycle. Thorium is four times more common than uranium. In addition, thorium fuel has a significantly higher regeneration intensity of fissile isotopes, which are necessary for energy generation.

“The results obtained can draw science’s attention to the potential of the thorium nuclear fuel cycle. We have shown that implementing this cycle in a low power reactor plant will result in a 75% increase in fuel life,” said the expert.

In the future, the researchers plan to continue the experiments in the verified software and perform thermophysical calculations on low-power reactors operating in the thorium-uranium fuel cycle, and then implement the calculation methods developed in the education process.

Scientists are developing a concept for a hybrid thorium reactor

More information:

Sergei V. Beliavskii et al., Influence of the fuel nuclide composition on the fuel life of the KLT-40S reactor, Nuclear technology and design (2020). DOI: 10.1016 / j.nucengdes.2020.110524

Provided by

Tomsk Polytechnic University

Quote::

Researchers discover how nuclear power plant safety can be improved (2020, February 14)

accessed on February 14, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-safety-nuclear-power.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.