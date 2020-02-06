Researchers are developing a roadmap for the growth of new solar cells

Perovskites, a family of materials defined by a certain type of molecular structure as shown here, have great potential for new types of solar cells. A new study by MIT shows how these materials can gain a foothold on the solar market. Photo credit: Christine Daniloff, MIT

Materials known as perovskites have great potential for a new generation of solar cells, but they struggled to gain a foothold in a market dominated by silicon-based solar cells. A study by researchers from MIT and other countries is now sketching a roadmap of how this promising technology could develop from a laboratory to a significant place in the global solar market.

The “techno-economic” analysis shows that by starting and expanding gradually with higher quality niche markets, the manufacturers of solar modules could avoid the very high initial capital costs that would be required to make perovskite-based modules for large-scale plants directly competitive with silicon at the beginning. Instead of making an prohibitively expensive initial investment of hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars to build a supply-scale production facility, the team found that more specialized applications could be started to make a more realistic initial investment in the Order to get $ 40 million.

The results are described in an article in the magazine Joule by MIT postdoc Ian Mathews, research scientist Marius Peters, mechanical engineering professor Tonio Buonassisi and five other employees at MIT, Wellesley College and Swift Solar Inc.

Perovskite-based solar cells – a broad category of compounds characterized by a specific arrangement of their molecular structure – could lead to dramatic improvements in solar systems. The materials from which they are made are inexpensive and could be manufactured in a roll-to-roll process, such as printing a newspaper, and printed on light and flexible substrates. This could significantly reduce the costs associated with transportation and installation, although more work is required to improve durability. Other promising new solar cell materials are currently being developed in laboratories around the world, but none have yet reached the market.

“Many new solar cell materials and companies have been established over the years,” says Mathews, “and yet silicon has remained the dominant material in the industry for decades.”

Why is that? “People have always said that the cost of building large factories to actually produce these systems is just too high,” he says. “It is difficult for a start-up to cross the so-called” Valley of Death “in order to raise the millions of dollars required to reach the extent to which this technology could be profitable across the solar industry. “

However, there are a number of more specialized solar cell applications where the special properties of perovskite-based solar cells such as their light weight, flexibility and potential for transparency would offer a significant advantage, according to Mathews. By initially focusing on these markets, a startup solar company could gradually grow and use the profits from the premium products to expand its production capacities over time.

He describes the literature on perovskite-based solar cells that are being developed in different laboratories: “They require very low costs. But they require them as soon as your factory reaches a certain size. And I thought we saw this. People claim that a new photovoltaic material will be cheaper than everyone else and better than everyone else. It’s great, except that we have to have a plan on how we can actually scale the material and technology. “

As a starting point, he says: “We have chosen the approach that I have never seen before: let’s model the cost of producing these modules as a function of scale. So if you only have 10 employees in a small factory, like how much do you have to spend selling your solar panels to be profitable? And how cheap will your product be when you reach the scale? “

The analysis confirmed that trying to get straight to the roof or solar supply market on the roof would require very high initial investment, he says. But “we looked at the prices people could get on the Internet of Things or in the building integrated photovoltaic market. People usually pay a higher price in these markets because they are more of a specialized product. They pay a little.” more if your product is flexible or if the module fits into a building envelope. “Other potential niche markets are microelectronic devices with their own power supply.

Such applications would enable market entry without massive capital investments. “When you do that, the amount you need to invest in your business is much, much lower on the order of a few million dollars instead of tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, and this enables you to build a profitable business faster, ” he says.

“In this way, they can demonstrate their technology both technically and by actually building and selling a product and ensuring that it survives in the field,” Mathews says. “

There are already a handful of start-up companies trying to bring perovskite solar cells to the market, although none have a product for sale yet. Companies have followed different approaches, and some seem to be taking a gradual growth approach, as described in this study. “It is likely that the company that collected the most money is a company called Oxford PV, and they are studying tandem cells,” which contain both silicon and perovskite cells, to improve overall efficiency. Another company was created by Joel Jean Ph.D. ’17 (who is also a co-author of this paper) and others, called Swift Solar, who work on flexible perovskites. And there is a company called Saule Technologies that works on printable perovskites.

Mathews said the type of techno-economic analysis the team used in its study could be applied to a variety of other new energy-related technologies, including rechargeable batteries and other storage systems or other types of new solar cell materials.

“There is a lot of scientific work and studies that examine how much it costs to manufacture a technology on a scale,” he says. “But very few people look at how much it costs on a very small scale and what factors affect economies of scale. And I think that can be done for a lot of technologies, and it would help us speed up the way where we get innovations. ” Market laboratory. ”

This story was courtesy of MIT News (web.mit.edu/newsoffice/), a popular website that contains news about MIT’s research, innovation, and teaching.

