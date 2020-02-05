Researchers are developing a new platform for purely optical computing

The SEAS researchers have developed a new platform for purely optical computing, ie for calculations that are carried out exclusively with light rays. Photo credit: Harvard John A. Paulson College of Technology and Applied Sciences

The future of computing is literally rosy.

Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), in collaboration with researchers from McMaster University and the University of Pittsburgh, have developed a new platform for purely optical computing, that is, for calculations that are performed using light rays only.

“Hard materials such as metal wires, semiconductors and photodiodes are currently used for most calculations to couple the electronics to the light,” said Amos Meeks, a PhD student at SEAS and co-first author of the research. “The idea behind all-optical computing is to remove these rigid components and control light with light. For example, imagine a completely soft, switching-free robot that is powered by sunlight.”

These platforms are based on so-called non-linear materials, which change their refractive index depending on the light intensity. When light is radiated through these materials, the refractive index in the beam path increases, creating a separate optical fiber. Currently, most nonlinear materials require high power lasers or are permanently changed by the transmission of light.

Here, the researchers developed a fundamentally new material that uses reversible swelling and contraction in a hydrogel under low laser power to change the refractive index.

The hydrogel consists of a polymer network swollen with water like a sponge and a small number of photosensitive molecules known as spiropyran (similar to the molecule used to shade transition lenses). When light is shone through the gel, the area under the light contracts slightly, concentrates the polymer and changes the refractive index. When the light is turned off, the gel returns to its original state.

When multiple rays are illuminated through the material, they interact and influence each other, even at great distances. Ray A could inhibit Ray B, Ray B could inhibit Ray A, both could cancel each other out or both could go through – which creates an optical logic gate.

“Even though they are separated, the rays still see each other and change as a result,” said Kalaichelvi Saravanamuttu, associate professor of chemistry and chemical biology at McMaster and co-senior author of the study. “We can imagine designing computing operations with this intelligent responsiveness in the long run.”

“Not only can we design photoresponsive materials that reversibly switch their optical, chemical, and physical properties in the presence of light, we can also use these changes to create light channels or self-captured rays that can guide and manipulate light.” said co-author Derek Morim, a graduate student in Saravanamuttu’s laboratory.

“Materials science is changing,” said Joanna Aizenberg, Amy Smith Berylson professor of materials science at SEAS and co-senior author of the study. “Self-regulating, adaptive materials, which are able to optimize their own properties depending on the environment, replace static, energy-inefficient, externally regulated analogues. Our reversibly reacting material, which controls light with exceptionally low intensities, is further proof of this promising technological revolution. “

This research was published in National Academy of Sciences procedure, It was co-written by Ankita Shastri, Andy Tran, Anna V. Shneidman, Victor V. Yashin, Fariha Mahmood and Anna C. Balazs. It was supported in part by the U.S. Army Research Office under the W911NF-17-1-0351 award and by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of the Canadian Foundation for Innovation.

