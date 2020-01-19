Rescue animals from shelters in Puerto Rico after the quake, which will take you to FLL - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 19, 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – Puerto Rican animals are getting a new lifeline in South Florida after a series of earthquakes shook the island.

Wings of Rescue, together with GreaterGood.org and The Sato Project, flew more than 115 rescued animals to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday morning.

The organizers said this was the first of several relief flights.

The animals come from two shelters in Puerto Rico that are now damaged and crowded.

Between 25 and 30 cats and dogs are picked up by the Humane Society of Broward County. Others have been brought to the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Delaware and the St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey.

