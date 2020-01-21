New Delhi: The Telecom Department will stick to the original Supreme Court order of October 24 in which the Supreme Court asked telecom companies to pay AGR dues by January 23.

As there is no suspension of the October order, the DoT has decided to implement it by letter and sprit and would treat non-payment of AGR dues by January 23 as an inviting penalty for non-compliance, said a senior official, adding that telecom operators should show that they intend to pay before that date.

“We interpret it as the deadline of January 23, the Court not having suspended the order of October 24. We expect them (the telecommunications companies) to honor the order and any failure on their part will be treated as non-compliance and an appropriate penalty. will be collected, “said a source associated with ministry development.

“The Supreme Court did not change the order. It simply listed the hearing for the association appeal of unified judicial service providers (which made the order in October) next week . Our reading is that it does not change the deadline. The October order of SC stands, including the three-month deadline of January 23, “added the source.

Earlier, telecommunications operators – Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices – moved the SC looking for time to erase Rs 1.47 lakh crore due.

DoT officials have said that what the court will decide next week is not about to change the January 23 deadline.

“The court has just listed their pleas (telcos) for next week without touching the material content of the order, so where does that leave ambiguities to change the content of the order of October 24?” said a source.

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that a bench led by judge Arun Mishra will hear the call next week from telecommunications companies to seek a new schedule on payment of dues of nearly Rs 1.47 lakh crore in telecommunications department.

A battery of high-ranking lawyers, including A.M. Singhvi and C.A. Sundaram, were present in court.

A bench led by SABobde C.J. and composed of Justices SANazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, said it would list new pleas next week before the same bench, which had heard the previous petition at length and then delivered its verdict On the question.

On January 16, a bench headed by judge Mishra had rejected the petitions of the telecommunications companies requesting the review of the previous order made by the bench headed by him, ordering them to pay 92,000 crore rupees in statutory contributions before 23 January.

One of the senior lawyers argued in court that the companies are not contesting the payment, but they must establish a new schedule to erase the dues.

As the telecommunications companies have declared that they would prefer a public hearing on the plea, in particular with regard to contributions, the court replied that the nature of the hearing (public hearing or in chambers) would be decided by the judiciary responsible for examining the matter.