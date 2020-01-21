Republicans vote to kill Democratic amendments in search of documents

Senate Republicans have rejected a series of amendments by senatorial minority Chuck Schumer to assign the Trump administration to documents on Ukraine on the opening day of President Donald Trump’s hard-fought dismissal trial.

Schumer proposed several measures to subpoena a wealth of documents from the Trump administration and witnesses such as the White House’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, but the amendments were thwarted one by one in party votes 53- 47.

Schumer’s amendments are part of an effort by Democrats in the House and in the Senate to attack the resolution establishing the rules of the trial, which defers the decision to seek witnesses and documents until the opening statements are and that senators have the opportunity to ask questions of those responsible for removing the Chamber and the President’s legal team.

The debate on the rules of the trial took place after the majority of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, decided to modify the resolution of the trial shortly before its adoption Tuesday, amid the concerns of the main Republicans of the Senate and outcry from Democrats.

The new resolution will give House of Directors and the presidential team three days each to present their arguments for 24 hours instead of two as McConnell originally proposed. There have also been changes in the resolution section that would not have admitted the testimony of the House without a vote – now the evidence will be admitted automatically unless there is a motion from the President to throw the evidence.

But the changes have done little to satisfy Democrats in the two chambers, who have accused McConnell and the Senate Republicans of working with the President to rush through the impeachment lawsuit.

The Democrats broke out when McConnell’s four-page organizational resolution was released on Monday evening, dividing 24 hours over two days for the opening of oral argument, delaying the question of witnesses until the end of arguments and demanding a vote. for the presentation of evidence to the Chamber. Despite the changes, the Democrats urged the Senate on Tuesday to obtain documents and testimony from the start.

“If the Senate votes to deprive itself of witnesses and documents, the opening statements will be the end of the trial,” said House Intelligence president Adam Schiff, the chief deputy of California, and Democrat, during the debate on the trial, “so to say,” Let’s just say the opening statements and then we’ll see “means that we’re going to have the trial, and maybe we can just sweep it all under the rug.”

Two GOP aides said the changes McConnell made were a result of the concerns of moderate Republicans. The changes were handwritten in the resolution – a sign that they were hastily assembled before the trial began on Tuesday afternoon.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine and other colleagues “have expressed concern about the 24-hour opening statement in two days and the admission of the House transcript is the record,” said at CNN Annie Clark, a spokesperson for Collins. “His position is that the trial should follow the Clinton model as much as possible. She believes these changes are a significant improvement. “

This decision shows how much McConnell, who cannot afford to lose more than four GOP senators to keep control of the trial, keeps the pulse of the moderates in his conference.

Schumer’s amendments asked for subpoenas for a multitude of documents related to Ukraine, including those related to the President’s appeals with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the discussion of the Bidens and Burisma investigations, and the freezing of US aid to security in Ukraine. The changes included calls to subpoena the White House, the National Security Council, the State Department, and the OMB to obtain documents.

“The McConnell rules seem to have been designed by President Trump for President Trump. It calls on the Senate to rush as quickly as possible and makes obtaining evidence as difficult as possible, “said Schumer in the Senate on Tuesday. “The McConnell resolution will result in a rushed trial with little evidence in the dark of the night.”

But McConnell told the Senate before the trial began that he had the votes of the Republicans to move forward. McConnell said his proposal closely followed President Bill Clinton’s 1999 dismissal from office, which was “fair, impartial and closely follows precedents.”

“Here in the Senate, the president’s lawyers will finally be given a level playing field with the House Democrats and will finally be able to present the president’s case,” said McConnell.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, who heads the president’s defense, said the president’s team supported the resolution.

“We think that once you hear these initial presentations, the only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Cipollone. “And that these indictments do not begin to approach the standard required by the Constitution.”

Trump is in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum in Davos, but he still weighed in on Twitter when the trial started on Twitter. “READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!”, He writes.

Debate could go in camera

Tuesday’s session was the first substantive day of the Senate trial after the House removed Trump last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats Accuse President of Abusing Office by Refusing US Security Aid and White House Meeting While Pressuring Ukraine to Investigate and Conceal Political Rivals obstructing the investigation into the impeachment.

The House indictment directors and the President’s legal team have included a summary of their case against the President – including the broadcast of television clips of the President’s comments and extracts from the testimony of witnesses to the inquiry into the indictment of the House – as they detailed their files to obtain documents and subpoena to witnesses.

“The misconduct described in these articles is the most serious ever brought against a president,” said Schiff. “When the founders drafted the impeachment clause, they had precisely this type of behavior in mind, behavior which abuses power for personal gain, which jeopardizes our national security and which invites foreign interference in the democratic process of an election. “

Counsel for the President Opposed the Chamber, Accusing That the Investigation of the Chamber’s Destruction Did Not Provide Guarantees of Fair Procedure to the President and That the Chamber In fact Did Not Follow His Summons in court after the White House challenged them. The president’s legal team focused largely on procedural matters in the debate for more witnesses and documents.

“If I went to a court in this country and said,” Judge, my case is overwhelming, but I’m not ready to go yet. I need more evidence “… I would be evicted in two seconds,” said Cipollone. “And that’s exactly what should happen here.”

The directors and the president’s team were each given an hour to debate each amendment, with several speaking at the desk in the Senate well. Schiff and Cipollone used time to dismiss the accusations on the other side, intervening before or after the designated speaker who gave the gist of the argument.

As hours of debate extended into Tuesday evening, senators settled into their role as silent jurors, barred from speaking during debates on the amendments on which they would vote.

Some senators took notes and listened intently, while others fell back into their chairs as the house directors and the president’s team took turns to discuss the rules of the trial. Secondary conversations seemed to go from fleeting whispers to quiet conversations, some even leading to laughter – despite rules threatening senators to “jail time” for speaking.

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, absently clicked on his retractable pen for about a minute, before Senator GOP Joni Ernst from Iowa turned to him and stopped. Sense Scott Tim of South Carolina and Ben Sasse of Nebraska have dug into Sasse’s jaw breaker supply, while whispering and exchanging notes. At one point, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana stopped in his note taking to send a note to Sasse, who added something and passed it on to Scott.

Connecticut Democrat Senator Chris Murphy said it was in Schumer how many amendments would be proposed – and what time Tuesday night’s debate would be held. But he argued that it was necessary because it could be the Democrats’ only chance to force votes on witnesses and documents.

“We have to register the Republicans,” said Murphy. “We may not have another opportunity to propose amendments to bring witnesses and documents to the Senate.”

From 1999 to today

Since the House adopted the two indictments last month, McConnell has said he will follow the precedent of Clinton’s 1999 indictment trial. McConnell noted that the Senate has postponed the issue of witnesses at a later stage of the trial, after the opening of oral argument and the end of the question period for senators. At that time, three witnesses were testified and part of these depositions were broadcast in the Senate chamber.

Likewise, McConnell’s resolution poses the question of witnesses until each party has 24 hours for oral argument – spread over three days instead of two – and 16 hours of questions in the Senate. At that time, the Senate will generally vote on whether to search for witnesses and documents, and will then examine individual witnesses.

But Democrats say there are key differences. Senate witnesses Clinton had previously testified before the grand jury, while Democratic witnesses are now looking – Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, Michael Duffey, White House budget officer and Rob Blair, house aide Blanche – refused to testify during the Chamber recall investigation. .

The Democrats also pointed to other differences from Clinton as a sign that McConnell is trying to rush the trial. The Clinton trial still scheduled four days per side for oral argument, although the three-day split means that sessions are unlikely to extend past midnight as originally planned.

Schiff cited documents the Democrats are seeking from the Trump administration on Tuesday as the most important evidence to obtain.

“If we are truly interested in a fair trial, the first step should be the production of the documents,” said Schiff. “These will reveal precisely who are the most important witnesses.”

This story was updated on Tuesday with further developments.