The closing big news for the week was the unveiling of the President Donald Trump’s removal from office and the publication of new material concerning Levy Parnas, the accused partner of Rudy Giuliani. And we’ll have more on this in a moment.

The question of hearing or not hearing witnesses and receiving new evidence should dominate parts of the Senate trial.

So, it should be noted, as we prepare for the trial to start seriously on Tuesday, how much we have learned about the scandal in Ukraine, even in the month since Trump was deposed on December 18.

That’s a lot of new information related to the impeachment effort. Republicans in the Senate want to argue that the House should have understood all of this before removing Trump from office. There is certainly an argument that the House, in its efforts to act quickly – MPs argued that Trump was trying to have an impact on the 2020 elections, so they were trying to put an end to a high crime rate ongoing – carried the case too early.

And there are certainly many facts that remain unknown, such as additional documents from the White House Office of Management and Budget, the State Department, and the Pentagon would say about the frozen aid.

The truth will take a long time to come

But the argument of many Republican senators that they should not hear new information seems designed to ignore new key facts. This will help the Democrats’ argument that the Senate trial will eventually cover Trump’s alleged wrongdoings. But it is also true that the speed with which the Democrats have insisted means that we will learn new facts about Trump and Ukraine long after his likely acquittal by the majority trying to protect him in the Senate.

Trump’s defense team

President Trump unveiled his defense against impeachment team on Friday.

He chose television and historical figures, including Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Professor, Kenneth Starr, the former independent lawyer famous for his prosecution of Bill Clinton, which resulted in the removal of this president, and Robert Ray, successor to Starr in this role.

Cipollone and Sekulow to take the lead

Dershowitz, Starr and Ray are expected to join a legal team led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and outside lawyer Jay Sekulow, who are expected to make statements on behalf of the president on the Senate floor. Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, Trump’s longtime personal attorney Jane Raskin, and attorney Eric Herschmann will also complete the president’s legal removal team, a person familiar with the matter said. Everyone is expected to have speaking roles.

Part-time advocate

Dershowitz qualified his participation when he told Mediaite that it would be “overkill” to call himself a member of Trump’s legal team despite the fact that he should participate in the Senate trial on behalf of the president.

“I was asked to present the constitutional argument that I would have made if Hillary Clinton had been elected and if she had been charged,” Dershowitz said on the website, adding: “I have been asked to present my constitutional argument against the indictment. I will be there for an hour, essentially, to present my argument. But I am not a full member of the defense team in a realistic sense of the term. “

Dershowitz is not 100% on the Trump team, and Trump said very unflattering things about Starr.

Go back: In 1999, Trump called Starr “crazy” and “a monster.”

Supporters of the house failed

Trump’s defense team has been sidelined by his supporters in the House. The senators had advised him to break with the “circus” of dismissal.

More new Lev Parnas developments

On Friday evening, investigators of the house’s removal released more new Parnas documents that suggest some sort of surveillance, involving Connecticut congress candidate Robert Hyde of Yovanovitch, and additional contacts between Parnas and an assistant to the Republican representative Devin Nunes of California. Here’s what we learned from them.

In an interview with CNN, Parnas told Anderson Cooper that Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government had included a counterpart attempt with the country’s former president, Petro Poroshenko.

Revealing what he claims to be an undisclosed meeting previously, Parnas said he had met Poroshenko in early 2019, in the final weeks of the Ukrainian presidential campaign, and had attempted to negotiate a political arrangement on behalf of Trump and Giuliani.

According to Parnas, Trump has offered to approve Poroshenko if he announces an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. “If he would make the announcement … Trump would invite him to the White House or make a statement for him, but would essentially start supporting him in the presidency,” said Parnas.

But the case fell flat. Poroshenko did not announce any investigation and, a few months later, he was violently defeated by Zelensky.

More Mueller documents published on CNN and BuzzFeed

CNN obtained another 176 pages of interview notes from major witnesses during the investigation of former special advocate Robert Mueller in a trial in collaboration with BuzzFeed News. This set of documents covers interviews with more obscure but well-connected witnesses, as well as with some of Mueller’s main targets, notably George Papadopoulos, Carter Page and Paul Manafort.

A treat: Mueller investigated a controversial change to the Republican Party platform at the 2016 convention. His report said that Trump campaign officials had blocked a provision calling on the United States to provide deadly weapons to the Ukrainian army for its war against proxies supported by Russia.

He said the investigation could not establish that the change was made “at the request of candidate Trump or Russia”.

Although the report does not say if Manafort was involved, Page said he “suspected Manafort to be behind.”

Trump’s campaign aides have also removed language calling on the United States to financially support Ukraine’s budding anti-corruption office.

Giuliani headed the office that was now investigating him

Exposure to Trump transforms people. Or it reveals them.

Senator Lindsey Graham, for example, was the companion of Senator John McCain. Now the South Carolina Republican is Trump’s advocate.

The evolution is most complete in Giuliani. He was the mayor of America. Now he’s the heir to Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, fixing things up for the boss and making his own deals.

Read this excellent profile of Erica Orden and Kara Scannell.

It focuses on the fact that Giuliani was once the Manhattan-based American crime-fighting lawyer.

He ran the office, but now he is under investigation by the office and has called prosecutors “assholes”.

“He was like all of us. He was flawed, but he was a very good and inspiring lawyer from the United States who brought major lawsuits, “said Paul Shechtman, a partner at the Bracewell LLP law firm who worked for Giuliani as a federal attorney, understood as head of the office’s appeals division.

“For those of us who worked for him, the fact that our old office is investigating him is a dark day,” said Shechtman.

Test schedule

Monday to Saturday, from 1 p.m. ET

If the Senate follows the model of President Bill Clinton’s recall trial – as majority leader Mitch McConnell said – each party would have no more than 24 hours to present its opening arguments. After that, senators would have 16 hours to ask questions, which would be submitted in writing.

Do the math

Opening arguments could take approximately 10 days and questions could take three if the prosecution and the defense used up their time.

It is only then that they will deal with the issue of witnesses.

Pence compared Trump’s dismissal to that of Andrew Johnson. He might not want to do this.

Vice President Mike Pence urged Senate Democrats to step down and “oppose” the impeachment articles in a Wall Street Journal editorial comparing Trump’s Senate trial to President Andrew Johnson’s recall trial in 1868.

This is a false comparison from the point of view that Johnson is not very well regarded in history. His efforts to blunt reconstruction after the civil war have helped further oppress African Americans.

In addition, Senator Pence is pleased to have saved Johnson, who voted against the majority in the Senate. Trump’s Republicans have a majority in the Senate. I wrote about it.

What are we doing here?

