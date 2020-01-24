While President Trump’s impeachment trial is underway, Yuma County Republicans are calling on Democrats to “stop the madness.”

Republicans hold a rally Friday evening to grab the attention of Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic candidate Mark Kelly.

They want the democratic senator to vote against the removal of the president.

Local Republicans also want Senate candidate Mark Kelly to side with Arizonans who oppose the trial.

But Arizona Democratic Party vice president Brian Rasmussen said he didn’t think the rally would be effective.

He thinks Sinema will vote to remove the president.

“Think of the end, she’ll do the right thing and stand up for law and justice, the way she stands with veterans the way she stands on health care.” She’s on the right side of history on many of these issues, “said Rasmussen.

Many local Republicans continue to support the president.

The event will take place at Yuma County Republican Party headquarters 1185 S. 4th Ave. N Yuma, AZ 85364.

News 11 will be at the rally to get the Republicans’ point of view. Check out the evening edition to find out more.