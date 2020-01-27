Robert Samuelson is concerned about the deficit. This is not a surprise as he is always worried about the deficit. But that’s a head scratch:

Let us admit that higher deficits are a problem that President Trump cannot be blamed for. Since the 1970s and 1980s, Democrats and Republicans have been avoiding the difficult questions of fiscal equalization.

Why can’t we blame President Trump? Run the tape:

The deficit shrank under Jimmy Carter.

Then Ronald Reagan cut taxes for the rich and exploded the deficit.

The deficit shrank under Bill Clinton. In fact it went away!

Then George Bush cut taxes for the rich and exploded the deficit.

Under Barack Obama, the deficit widened to cope with the great recession, then shrank and stabilized.

Then Donald Trump – a fully Orthodox Republican in this regard – cut taxes for the rich and exploded the deficit.

How long must this cycle be repeated before the Washington centrists finally admit the obvious? I don’t care about the deficit myself, but if I did, I would take an oath never to elect a Republican again.