Vladimir Putin – intruder of Ukraine, enemy of gay rights, election disorder and generally shirtless autocrat – good or bad? This was a simple question for Republicans and Democrats. No longer.

New data from the Pew Research Center show that there is a strong partisan gap when it comes to the opinion of Americans about Putin and Russia. Nearly a third of Republicans and Republican leaning independents now say they have confidence in Putin “to do the right thing with regard to world affairs.” Only 10 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say the same thing.

When Pew asked the same question in 2014, there was no division between republicans and democrats: only 15 percent of both groups were convinced that Putin would do the right thing. Republicans are now 21 points more likely than Democrats to trust Putin, the biggest gap since Pew started asking about him in 2006.

The reasons for the Reagan Party’s renewed preference for Putin may not be difficult to distinguish. In 2013, the then reality TV star Donald Trump tweeted: “Do you think Putin will go to Moscow in November in The Miss Universe Pageant – if so, will he be my new best friend?”

As a politician, Trump Putin has named a “very smart cookie” that is “much smarter, much cunning” than Barack Obama.

“I respect Putin,” Trump said in November. “He is a strong leader.” In an era of hyper-partisan tribal feality, members of the party he has taken over are increasingly in agreement.

In general, only 20 percent of Americans have any or much confidence in Putin to do the right thing in world affairs, compared to 29 percent of Canadians. Fifty-one percent of Americans have no “confidence” at all.