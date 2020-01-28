Republicans aim to block votes against witnesses as Senate prepares for next phase of trial

Impeachment trial approaching volatile and unpredictable step after President Donald Trump’s defense team wrapped up its opening arguments on Tuesday, Senate Republicans seeking to block opposition to calling witnesses before vote imminent later in the week.

While Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said at a conference on Tuesday that the votes were not yet there, Senate Republicans are increasingly convinced that they can defeat a vote on witnesses after having weathered the storm following revelations from the draft manuscript of the book by former national security adviser John Bolton who Trump told him that US security assistance to Ukraine was conditional on investigations of the Democrats , including Bidens.

Bolton’s developments precipitated the Senate conversation on witnesses in a new direction. But several GOP senators and assistants said the White House presentations on Monday helped end a potential scenario in which a handful of Republicans have made a strong move toward wanting to hear witnesses.

After the defense team concluded its argument on Tuesday, Senate Republicans huddled in a senator-only meeting to discuss witnesses and the way forward. McConnell and several Republicans have warned that going ahead with a witness could lead to a number of new witnesses – and there is no clear way out of the trial, a source familiar with the matter said. .

A source in the room said McConnell had made it clear to senators that Republicans currently do not have votes to block witnesses, but stressed that it was still a work in progress because several GOP senators had not still no reservations on their votes. A GOP source in the Senate said the leaders came out of the meeting more confident that they would be able to beat the witnesses’ vote.

“We are in a better place than we are, no doubt,” said a Republican senator in the room.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, said no decision had been made, but predicted that the witnesses’ vote would take place on Friday. “No, this is an ongoing discussion. No decision has been made,” said Cornyn, adding later, “we are in discussions with all the members.”

The situation at the Senate republican conference remains fluid. Two Republican senators, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine, have said they want to hear from witnesses, including Bolton. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski says she is “curious” about Bolton’s testimony.

But there is no sign of a fourth GOP senator expressing support for the witnesses at this point, although several Republicans remain on the fence.

“I think the facts are out there,” said Senate majority whip John Thune of South Dakota. “I don’t think everything he says will change the facts … I think people somehow know the pattern of the facts.”

The President’s legal team ignored the Bolton’s manuscript for most of Monday’s day until constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz said at the end that the allegations “would not constitute imprescriptible offense “.

Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow took a more direct turn to Bolton on Tuesday, saying that the impeachment process was “not a game of leaks and unsupervised manuscripts.”

“Respond to an unpublished manuscript that some journalists may have an idea of ​​what he is saying,” said Sekulow. “I don’t know what you would call it. I would say it’s unacceptable.”

House Intelligence President Adam Schiff, a Californian Democrat, said it was clear that Republicans “were still reeling from the revelation of John Bolton’s book and what it had to say about the quality very relevant and probative of the testimony he should give to the Senate ”.

“I don’t think, frankly, that we could have defended John Bolton’s testimony as effectively as the president’s own attorneys,” said Schiff.

An administration source familiar with White House conversations with Republican senators said that voting on witnesses was still difficult and that they were “working hard”.

While McConnell told his conference to “take a deep breath,” Romney presented witnesses to colleagues on Wednesday.

“I think that each individual will make their own decision and they are not, I do not think that they are all settled, as a group or as individuals as to the exact way in which they will vote”, said Romney. Tuesday.

Romney also said that an idea that has spread in Republican circles in recent weeks – that if they are forced to hear witnesses, it must be reciprocal – “has some merit”.

The Senate in turn to ask questions

The question of witnesses will be dealt with later this week. McConnell said an agreement was made with the Senate Democrats to organize two question days for Senators Wednesday and Thursday, alternating between a Republican question and a Democratic question. Questions can be directed to the Presiding Officers or the President’s team, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, encouraged counsel for both parties to try to keep the answer for five minutes, following instructions for the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

At the end of question period, the Rules of the Senate provide for four hours of debate, and a vote on whether the Senate will seek witnesses and documents. If the Senate rejects this resolution, the trial should result in a quick acquittal.

If the vote is successful – things could become unpredictable, with both parties able to request witnesses.

Republicans who say they oppose the witnesses said on Tuesday that if the Senate wanted witnesses, it had to be reciprocal – so Republicans and Democrats would get their witnesses. The Senate can issue subpoenas with a vote of 51 senators.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, predicted that there were enough Republican voices to call former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked the investigation for removal from the Chamber.

“If people want witnesses, we’re going to have a lot of witnesses,” said Graham.

Witness debate looms

A Republican senator said that a majority of the conference was “reassured” by the defense team’s presentations on Monday, and the senators particularly emphasized the argument of constitutional lawyer Dershowitz against the two impeachment articles.

“I think it probably gave a lot more peace of mind to people who wanted to see how to sort it out, when it argued that each article was ill-founded,” said Senator Mike Braun of Indiana. “And the key thing … was even if Bolton’s revelation in its full form was true, is it impenetrable in your opinion? He said no because he imputed motives.”

Democrats continue to call Bolton to testify and Senate to ask Bolton for notes, and Democratic assistants say they expect to hammer this point down for question and answer period, which could last up to 16 hours over two days.

“What I haven’t heard from any of my Republican colleagues is why not to see John Bolton and how stupid we will be if his book comes out with extraordinarily relevant information in 60 days and this procedure is finished, “said Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia.

The Democrats also have another goal in mind with the question and answer sessions: defending the bidens against what they say are false, unfounded attacks on the former defense team vice president on Monday.

“Among the issues I worked on with the staff, there are questions to clarify Joe Biden’s role in this area. The thing that he was somehow involved in this conspiracy – it’s a distraction, it is a bright and shiny object, “said Senator Tom Carper, Democrat of Delaware.

With Bolton’s revelations in their minds – and knowing that other developments may still occur this week – the Republicans are also developing other contingency plans to deal with the allegations of the former national security adviser.

The GOP Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma and Graham touted a plan to make the Bolton manuscript available to senators in a classified setting. But the Democrats rejected the idea – Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse called it a “laugh out loud” proposal.

“They spent days criticizing us for entering a secret bunker, and now they want to take a public document and put it in a secret bunker?” A whiff of despair is what I will call, “said Whitehouse.

This story was updated with additional developments on Tuesday.