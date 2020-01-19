Republican senators try out their impeachment defense - Mother Jones

President Donald Trump’s senatorial allied slash judges had appeared on Sunday news to test their best defense against him before his impeachment process, which begins on Tuesday.

On ABC’s This Week, Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) Denies the fact that the president has encouraged foreign interference in US elections. “Do you think it was right to ask for foreign interference in our election?” Asked George Stephanopoulos Shelby. “I don’t know if that has actually been proven. It’s controversial,” said Shelby.

When Stephanopoulos pointed out that Trump had publicly called for interference in foreign elections, Shelby argued that these statements were only “political”. “They do it all the time … People do it. People do things. Things happen.”

Shelby on Trump: "These are only political statements"

Senator Shelby: "I didn't say it was okay …"

This is the President of the United States

Shelby: He is "human" and will "make mistakes"

Meanwhile, Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) denied the results of a government accountability office surveillance report that the Trump administration had violated the law by withholding aid to Ukraine. The president’s actions are “certainly not a crime,” he said on CBS Face the Nation.

@ JohnCornyn appears to be contesting a watchdog report on Trump's reluctance to help Ukraine: "(It is) certainly not a crime, and something no one had dreamed of in the past would have increased to the level of impeachment," he argues.

At NBC’s Meet the Press, Senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) Argued that statements by Lev Parnas, an accused staff member of Presidential Attorney Rudy Guiliani, should not be allowed in the Senate because it is “used information”. “This is a distraction,” said Perdue.

“How is it second hand? He was in Ukraine, ”said Chuck Todd. “He bid.”

Perdue then seemed to imply that Parnas actually had no reliable evidence and was only acting to “reduce his sentence”.

WATCH: @ChuckTodd asks @SenDavidPerdue why the Senate shouldn’t hear “under oath” from Lev Parnas. #MTP #IfItSunday

Perdue: Second-hand information again. It is a distraction. “

Chuck Todd: How is it second hand? He was in Ukraine. He bid. “Pic.twitter.com/qir3A1gRnK

