Republican senators believe that Donald Trump is guilty. And then?

Most Republican senators now recognize that Donald Trump used a taxpayer-funded military aid package as a lever in an arrangement to force a foreign government to discredit a domestic political rival.

And then?

Lamar Alexander, a widely respected veteran senator and former minister of Education, repeated many of his GOP colleagues when he said the seven House Democratic accusation managers made known their position that Trump was abusing the powers of his office and a congress investigation into the Ukrainian unjustified the issue.

And then?

Republican senators listened for hours and hours over the past two weeks while the presidential TV defense team did virtually nothing to convince them that Trump was not trying to orchestrate such a trade with the new and inexperienced President of Ukraine a personal policy gain an advantage over Joe Biden. Remember that the former vice-president at the time was the most likely Democratic candidate to win the nomination of his party and compete with Trump this fall. Biden polls well in places like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – Trump states must win again.

And then?

While drinking sweets and drinking chocolate milk on the floor of the Senate, the republicans of the incumbent’s sitting attorneys unashamedly heard a Nixon case that just about everything a commander in chief is – by definition, rejected by most scholars – is legal and appropriate . And certainly never untouchable. Even if a president does something uncomfortable while thinking about his or her re-election campaign.

“If the president does something that he thinks will help him to be elected in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in deposition,” said Alan Dershowitz, a famous professor at Harvard University, Trump, via cable news. senators.

A bewildered chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, called many of Dershowitz’s claims “very strange,” and warned Republican senators that he considered the defense team’s arguments “dangerous.” Based on some questions from moderate Republican senators such as Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, they also scratched their head against the constitutional theories thrown by the president’s lawyers against the walls of the Senate Chamber.

And then?

At least, in so many words, that is what the Senate Republicans ultimately concluded. In doing so, they handed Trump perhaps his biggest win to date – holding the White House after three years of drama and being only the third incumbent president to be deposed, means winning in the first place. Perhaps to the point: Mr. Trump never seems to lose. He embodies the wider political, class and economic divisions of the country – and exploits them like no other.

No one in Washington had ever expected House Democrats’ accusation to lead Trump to be escorted from the Oval Office and his No. 2 vice-president Mike Pence to be sworn in as the country’s 46th president. The feeling around the West Wing was as usual this week. The Capitol was as chaotic as ever. The accusation trial has played on televisions in restaurants and bars in Northwest DC for two weeks. Patrons talked about Sunday night’s Super Bowl, grabbed at their colleagues, told stories about their children and offered little more than a glance at historic ins and outs on Capitol Hill.

“The flow of revelations, arguments, claims and counterclaims has changed since 1 October. The country was divided in the middle when this affair started, and it will stay that way today, “said Bill Galston, a former assistant in Bill Clinton’s White House.

What is clear are all Trump-no sayers who rejected his messages on social media because ‘only tweets’ were wrong.

Republican lawmakers, even experienced senators, are afraid of them. Being on the receiving end of a Trump Twitter barrage as he unleashed at Bolton earlier this week, from whom they opted not to hear, is just a political death penalty. Trump is just too popular with most Republicans.

Of course, a majority of Americans said they supported his accusation and thought he needed to be removed because he led what Schiff and other Democrats called a “shakedown” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

And then?

“Acquittal will further encourage the president and enable him to make policy recommendations that will be even more polarizing,” said G William Hoagland, a former assistant of GOP Senate Majority Leader Bill First. “The president will have almost completely solidified his control over the Republican party, and that will change the way for the Republicans after the 2020 elections.”

Trump’s approval among Republicans remains impressively high – or, as GOP legislators see it, intimidatingly so. A recent study by Economist / YouGov showed that 88 percent of Republican voters approved his work. And don’t forget that Utah’s senator, Mitt Romney, who criticized Trump during the deposition affair, has seen his own approval rating drop by nearly 20 points among GOP voters.

The president uses his power like no president for him. He is brash. It is open. He is ruthless. He is just as adept at coming out of the problems he has created for himself – even benefiting from it under his basis – than perhaps every modern American politician.

In short, he is everything that most American politicians are not.

But he’s just enough of an increasingly frustrated and cynical voter craving two years ago – and they continue to encourage him, as a raucous audience did in Thursday night in Iowa when he silenced Democrats and their “radical socialist” “policy.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

Polls that have been held since House Democrats launched their accusation last October suggest that Trump will be a tough outcome during election day – in fact, they are increasingly suggesting that he has a real chance again to merge enough votes for the election college to Second term.

All Trump critics who said he lacked the political experience and skills to be in charge of a political party with a number of heavyweights were wrong.

He was and is just willing to do what others are not. He was and is willing to bow and break — perhaps even break, depending on who is behind that now-famous lectern in the Senate Chamber — the holiest traditions and laws of the country.

Many polls of hypothetical general election competitions show that Trump follows all the top Democratic candidates. Political analysts and opinion polls again count the man who continues to defy his opponents, transcends political and legal problems, defeats opportunities.

And then?

Trump seems to be the only American politician with an answer to that simple but complex question. And, in a typical Trump way, that answer is enveloped in the vague, frightening language of a conservative populist who might be, as Vice President Mike Pence recently said at a candid moment, trapped by a hot microphone, “unstoppable”.

“We will never let socialism destroy American health care,” Trump said during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. “Socialism destroys nations, and always remember, freedom protects the soul.” The remark is a sign that his acquittal frees him to conduct the bare election campaign that he wants. But the collective decision of the Senate Republicans, as summarized by Alexander, that “the constitution stipulates that the people must make that decision” about Trump’s actions after November can have consequences.

“It will be more difficult to control the Senate after the 2022 mid-term elections,” said Hoagland, “to make the last two years of a second term of Trump presidency a complete nightmare.”

That is what.

.