The universe of Republican senators who might be ready to cross the aisle and vote with the Democrats to allow witnesses to the trial for the removal of President Donald Trump seems to be shrinking.

Three days of presentations by the directors of the House, and most Republicans said they were insane with the testimony, dismissing the arguments as repetitive and even boring, signaling that they might be ready to move forward soon after the President’s defense team presented their case. While a small group of moderate senators may be at stake, even members for re-election in 2020 in the swing states of Colorado, Iowa and North Carolina, have done little to report that they hesitated in their loyalty to Trump.

“Everyone handles foreign policy differently,” Republican senator Joni Ernst of Iowa said on Friday. “I think there are a lot of things going on in jurisdictions that we don’t know about, but is this a time-barred and illegal offense? This has not been clearly demonstrated. “

After wall-to-wall coverage of an investigation into the removal of the House from the House, weeks of public hearings with career diplomats accusing the President of consideration and overwhelming transcripts placing the President’s personal lawyer in the center of the scandal, the republicans of the Senate grow up confident that it is now the trial of the defense team to lose.

“The presentation of the director of the house was not particularly effective. I try to be careful not to speak on behalf of the other senators, so I will simply say in general, the chatter I hear is” is- what really the best they can do? ”said Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri.

The Republicans are entering the next phase of the trial hoping – though aware of Trump’s tendency to be a joker – that the President’s defense team follows the mantra of doing no harm. Yes, they say, the Trump team will have to make holes in the Democrats’ file. Yes, the team will have to explain why nearly $ 400 million in military aid was withheld. But what the Republicans hope the team will avoid is a long-term attack on the Bidens or any tangent that alienates moderate Republican senators whose votes on witnesses are at stake.

“I would keep high on the law. I would be aggressive on the fact that the facts (Democrats) do not support (their case), they have handpicked witnesses. If I could find places where the witnesses said one thing, but they wanted another, I would. I would not spend 24 hours. I would not speak personally with the Bidens, “said Trump’s allied senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina. “The problem I have is that I know Joe and he is not a corrupt man. He’s a good man, but I don’t know what Hunter Biden did in Ukraine. “

Jay Sekulow, a chief of the president’s defense team, told reporters on Friday evening that “sometimes less is more.”

“I’ll say this. If our team decides that we have to take the full time, we will take it. If we don’t do it, we don’t do it. “

Republican Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming offered his brutal advice: “They must not take us out before two in the morning.”

All eyes are on moderate Republicans – four in particular – and whether the Democrats’ arguments would be enough to convince them to vote for witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton or the acting chief of staff for the White House Mick Mulvaney, but in recent days even those members of the House have signaled that they may not ultimately vote for the witnesses.

“I think the directors of the House had more than a fair opportunity to present their cases. That is what they asked for and that is what we gave them, “said Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander. “I think the directors of the House have done a good job of making their case, but that does not mean that I will agree with them.”

Behind the scenes, Republican leaders insisted that a vote for witnesses could turn a 10-day dismissal trial into an endless political free-for-all in which the end result – the President’s acquittal – is still almost guaranteed. Calling for witnesses, officials say, would almost certainly bring the matter to court for questions of executive privilege and delay the Senate’s ability to move forward.

“The House has decided that it does not want to slow things down in court,” moderate Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska told CNN. “And yet now they’re basically saying you have to go to court. We didn’t do it, but we need you.”

While the most-watched senators – including Murkowski, Alexander, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine – have all said that they will wait to form an opinion on the witnesses until they hear the presentations from both sides, their Republican colleagues support the president The work of lawyers in the coming days should be to do nothing to alienate senators online.

“They have to defend themselves. Our members are looking for a counter narrative, “said Senator John Thune, majority whip. “I think it’s important that they come out and take the issues head on.”