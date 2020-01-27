Republic Day: Patriotism Must Be Instilled, TV Actors Say

Today, Republic Day has become a simple public holiday, hardly anyone watches the parade on television. Television actors talk about how one can instill a feeling of patriotism in young people today and not just by showing patriotic films or by helping to raise flags in buildings.

Vijayendra Kumeria:

I think that young people certainly respect the country, there is no doubt about it. But yes, the element of patriotism is less. I believe that to instill the idea of ​​patriotism in our young people, we must first leave home by telling them about the importance for everyone to love the country. We have to talk about the values ​​of our country, our culture and our traditions. Schools and colleges should also have a healthy atmosphere which, somewhere, should encourage students to think first of the development of the country, then of its own development.

Mohit Malhotra:

I totally agree, but there is always a way to encourage people to watch the parade. Since everyone loves Bollywood and entertainment, if it could be integrated into the parade, people will love watching it. In fact, I celebrate this day by watching the parade. I call friends and I get together and we all watch the parade. It is great to celebrate our patriotism for the country while encouraging the progress the country is making every passing day.

Arun Mandola:

Fewer people are watching the parade these days. In my opinion, the parade should be broadcast on each channel, as this will help remind people of patriotism. These days, young people are busy on social networks and we should also broadcast the parade on social networks. I usually watch patriotic movies and I make pakoras.

Sanjay Gandhi:

Republic Day is a very big day for all Indians. We can all connect with the nation. Some watch patriotic movies at home, some celebrate in their societies. The day begins with patriotic songs on the radio. It’s full of energy. People go out to meet friends. I do the same and I celebrate and I wish the best for my country, because nothing is important than our country. If our country is safe, we are.

Amal Sehrawat:

I don’t think the youth of today are very patriotic and the greatest example of this is when a soldier is martyred, the whole nation expresses their sorrow and gratitude and gives money to their families mainly through social media. There is no more personal touch. I think we should work on it.

Kettan singh:

Patriotism means loving your society. You can start by keeping your environment clean. Also, so many people there have no idea what January 26 means. It is important to educate them. Our patriotism is not a measure of our hatred for Pakistan or hatred for people with whom we do not agree. Rather, it is a measure of how much we love and respect our country and its people, whether or not they agree with our thoughts.

Sanjay Gagnani:

Republic Day has simply become a public holiday. The best thing about this day, I would say, is the feeling of patriotism. But it cannot be intentionally put into someone. You cannot force someone to feel patriotic. Anyone who feels patriotic expresses it by doing good to the country. Even small things like keeping the environment clean, helping fellow citizens, doing nothing that damages the infrastructure or creates pollution … go a long way. Being a good fellow citizen for everyone and respecting everything that concerns our country is also important.

Param Singh:

I usually participate in the hosting of flags in my building and in my garden / park and I also set a small flag on my kurta. I wear desi kurta pajamas all day. I even sing the national anthem and watch a small parade of young children in my building. I think the youth of today should instill things like dumping garbage, keeping our streets clean, voting and believing more in government. Children who do not know Republic Day should read the constitution.

Shashank Vyas:

I grew up hearing songs like Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon and I actively participated in all Republic Day activities in my school. Young people need to be educated about the sacrifice that so many leaders like Mahatma Gandhi in Bhagat Singh have made. I’m surely catching up with the patriotic movies on TV that air on January 26.

Sharad Malhotra:

It is true that we no longer watch the parade and for most of us, it is only a vacation. But still, I like to hear patriotic songs on Republic Day in the morning and even watch the flag hoisting in my building. Young people should surely be aware of the sacrifice that our great freedom fighters have made for our country. Other films like Rang De Basanti should be made. There should be plays on patriotic stories.

Heital Puniwala:

Although it is generally believed that the youth of today is not sufficiently patriotic, it is not. He adds that today, youth is logical and as long as they can see progress, they will defend the country. “Who said Republic Day had become a simple holiday? It is not true. Today’s youth may not be as patriotic as they question everything. When something uneven happens in our country, they question it. Today’s generation needs proof of everything and everyone, which is good. Social media really helps young people to feel their country and their citizens. “Thanks to social media, young people are connected to our country. Abroad, in places like the United States, London and many others, these countries are more developed than we are because their social media is more powerful than ours. This is the reason why Narendra Modi Ji personalizes everything and makes everything digital so that our young people can connect more with the country.

Aastha Chaudhary:

I have a ritual, January 26 and August 15, I watch the live broadcast of the parade and the speech. I love watching the performance of our Indian Air Force. I think that, for today’s youth, patriotism is only for a certain period. They feel in office for or against the government is patriotism. If you really want to do something for your country, instead of spitting, you have to follow your civilian duty. Instead of criticizing the government, do things that you can do personally, like paying your taxes on time, following rules and regulations just for the good of our country.

