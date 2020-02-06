Reportedly, Andrew Yang’s campaign fires dozens of staff members after a bad show in Iowa

The Andrew Yang campaign fired dozens of staff after the disappointing performance in Iowa, where preliminary caucus results show that the entrepreneur achieved only 1 percent of the number of delegates in sixth place.

The campaign of the Democratic presidential hopeful let go of its national political and policy directors and the deputy national political director, according to Politico, who cited several dismissed campaign executives. According to financial reports, the campaign has 230 employees.

Campaign manager Zach Graumann explained that the layoffs were not unexpected when Yang ended his Iowa operation and looks ahead to the New Hampshire primary elections.

Graumann said: “These actions are a natural evolution of the campaign after Iowa, like other campaigns that have been undertaken, and Andrew Yang continues to fight for the votes of the more than 400,000 supporters who have donated to the campaign and placed an interest in the future of our country. “

But former employees told Politico that the campaign anticipated those staff shakes to arrive in New Hampshire after the candidate’s performance in that state, not Iowa, the first state to cast votes in the 2020 elections.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

In January, Mr. Yang’s campaign staff were among a number of Democratic 2020 teams who joined the Campaign Workers Guild and joined a union with the staff of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Julian Castro and Eric Swalwell, who both stopped the race, also recognized the unions of their staff.

According to Politico, redundant employees received a severance payment of one month.

The candidate’s platform is largely built around a campaign promise to implement a Freedom Dividend, that every American over the age of 18 would earn $ 1,000 a month, and formulate economic policies around “people-oriented capitalism.”

He closed his fundraising for the fourth quarter in 2019 with more than $ 16.5 million.

