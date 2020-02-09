REPORT: You are trying to bring over 1,000 MDMA capsules to the Music Festival

A man was caught trying to bring over 1,000 MDMA capsules Transmission Music Festival In Sydney (not to be confused with the Transmission Festival in Prague), says a new report.

Of the six people charged with drug delivery, one man single-handedly brought enough MDMA to offer 1 in 12 people at the festival. A 19-year-old was caught with 287 MDMA pills, a 31-year-old with 195 MDMA pills and an 18-year-old who was said to have hidden 180 MDMA pills. 32 others were processed for drug possession.

Despite these allegations, the crowd of 12,000 people has generally been described as “good-natured.”

On Friday evening, the police reportedly confiscated a total of 2,000 MDMA capsules, an unknown amount of LSD, and a knife from the festival in Sydney Olympic Park. The operation was carried out by the South West Metropolitan Region, the Police Transport Command and the Dog Unit.

Sources: 10 Daily, Mirage News