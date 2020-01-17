Report: Solange cancels tour dates due to health concerns

Solange has canceled half of her planned residency at the Sydney Opera House due to health concerns. The set of four concerts, which was to begin on January 27 in the famous concert hall of the Opera, was to be part of his series of Witness! performance shows she staged in support of her 2019 record When I come back home, which premiered in Hamburg last year. “Solange made the difficult decision, for health reasons, to shorten her time in Sydney this month,” the opera told ticket holders in an email regarding the cancellation. “Due to the physical demands of the shows and having requested a medical opinion, the artist decided to reduce the number of performances at the Opera.”

“As a result, the shows on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 January 2020 will no longer take place and will not be reprogrammed”, continues the e-mail. “Solange apologizes for any disappointment and looks forward to providing the best shows possible for its Australian fans on the two remaining dates.” Tickets remain for the two Solange shows on Thursday January 30 and Friday January 31. Solange’s shows at the Opera concert hall are the last events scheduled in the hall before it undergoes a renovation.

The FADER asked the Solange team to comment.