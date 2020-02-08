Report shows no sign of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Researchers from the National Transport Safety Board and other agencies are considering the role of heavy fog that would have played Sunday morning.

AFP

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 9:41 AM IST

Los Angeles: Wreck at the site of the helicopter crash that killed NBA-major Kobe Bryant and eight others, showed no evidence of engine failure, said a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine who died when the helicopter crashed west of Los Angeles on January 26. “All major parts of the helicopter were located in the wreck area,” the report said.

“Examination of the main and tail rotor assemblies found damage consistent with driven rotation at the time of impact. Visible sections of the engines showed no evidence of an unrestrained or catastrophic internal malfunction,” the report said.

“The No. 2 engine first stage compressor blades showed curl in the opposite direction of rotation, consistent with driven rotation at the time of impact,” it added.

Friday’s report was a summary of the researchers’ findings so far. The expectation is that a final report with the cause of the crash will last at least one year. Researchers from the NTSB and other agencies are considering the role of heavy fog that would have played Sunday morning.

“Our researchers have already developed a considerable amount of evidence about the circumstances of this tragic crash,” said NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt in a statement.

“And we are confident that we can determine its cause, as well as all the factors that contributed to it, so that we can make safety recommendations to prevent such accidents,” Sumwalt added.

In addition to the 41-year-old Bryant and Gianna, the victims of the crash were her basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Alyssa’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester, basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

They were on their way to a girls’ basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in the suburban Thurand Oaks that had departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

The report contains photos of the crash area in the Santa Monica Mountains, including one from a witness near the site and one from a security camera that makes the helicopter fly against clouds.

It also includes comments from a witness who was on a mountain bike route and told investigators that he heard the helicopter approaching. He said he saw the blue and white helicopter coming out of the clouds, traveling forwards and downwards, and watching him for about two seconds before he crashed.

.