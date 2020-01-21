Report: Lucky’s Market closes all stores except one in Florida - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 21, 2020

CORAL FEATHERS, FLA. (WSVN) – Broward customers who want to do some shopping on a lucky market may be out of luck.

According to Sun Sentinel, Lucky’s Market closes all stores except one, regional manager Jason Rief said on Tuesday.

Decommissioning includes locations in Coral Springs, Oakland Park and Plantation. The only store that will remain open will be the West Melbourne location.

The Sun Sentinel shouted that employees were informed of the closing of meetings early Tuesday morning. The company has approximately 2,500 employees in Florida. According to Rief, displaced employees receive severance payments.

The store gave shoppers the opportunity to have a beer or wine while doing their shopping. They also offered a selection of local products.

