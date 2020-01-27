Over time, more and more information about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others are revealed. Now, according to a new report from the New York Times, it seems that the basketball legend’s personal helicopter has received special permission to fly in foggy weather, which even motivates L.A.P.D. helicopters.

According to various sources, the visibility that morning was less than two and a half miles in the thick fog. Explains Forbes, “The approval allowed the pilot to fly according to so-called ‘instrument rules’, in which the pilot relies on reference instruments in the cockpit to steer the aircraft , while navigation is done with reference to electronic signals; it can also refer to the type of flight plan of an airplane. “

It is likely that the decision to grant special approval to the aircraft will become the focus of the investigation into the accident, which the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have initiated.

All the passengers in the fatal accident have since been identified: with Bryant, the other eight victims are his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, as well as Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton Chester, and basketball coach Christina Mauser.

via Forbes | Photo via Wikimedia Commons