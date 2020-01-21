Report: Judge dismisses 6ix9ine's motion to serve a home prison sentence

6ix9ine, the top rapper who became a federal informer, will serve the remainder of his 24-month prison sentence behind bars, reports Complex.

The request of his legal team to have the rapper placed in pre-trial detention at his home or in a “community correctional establishment” was rejected by judge Paul Engelmayer. “[T] he court decision was and is that a sentence of 24 months in prison is necessary in this case,” said the Engelmayer decision.

Born Daniel Hernandez, 6ix9ine was arrested in November 2018 with several members of the Neuf Trey Bloods. The rapper pleaded guilty to firearms and racketeering in January 2019, and has agreed to testify against former associates Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack. The 24-month sentence for 6ix9ine was passed in December 2019, although his lawyer Lance Lazzaro believes his client will be released in late July 2020.

When 6ix9ine comes out, he intends to resume his musical career. In October, he signed an agreement with his former label 10K Records for $ 10 million, and reportedly refused witness protection to return to rap.