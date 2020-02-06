Report: Heat, Gallinaris warehouse worked overnight to extend the contract to complete the three team deal

Photo: Reuters

Miami Heat plans to sign Danilo Gallinari from Oklahoma City Thunder to trade with three teams. At the same time, the Heat are trying to make room for a cap by 2021, hoping to land a superstar.

Both sides worked overnight to extend the contract to close the deal with three teams, said Adrian Wojnarowski. Gallinari can become a free agent in the summer.

Andre Iguodala agreed with Heat for a two-year extension of $ 30 million, but the second year of the contract includes a team option that offers heat-cap flexibility per source. Miami wants space for maximum players in the summer of 2021. Https://t.co/7D8zauII8T

Basically the Winslow-Waiters-J. The Johnson money that Heat had for 2020-21 would theoretically pay off Iguodala and Gallinari – if they get it across the finish line.

This season, the 31-year-old Italian has 19.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.