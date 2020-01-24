January 23, 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Former NFL recipient Antonio Brown has surrendered, police reports released.

An arrest warrant for Brown was issued on Wednesday after a delivery agent said the general recipient had attacked him Tuesday for a payment dispute outside his Hollywood home.

Brown has been charged with charges, including a number of battery break-ins, a number of unmanned transportation burglaries, and a number of crimes under $ 1,000, the police said.

Glenn Holt, Brown’s personal trainer, was arrested on Tuesday. He faces similar charges after the police said he also participated in the driver incident.

According to the TMZ, the wide receiver has already been booked in the Broward County Jail.

