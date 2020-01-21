Report: Company Discontinues Production of Some Excedrin Pills | news

(WSYR / CNN) – According to a report, a pharmaceutical company has temporarily stopped producing some excedrin pills.

The drug manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) stopped the nationwide production of “Excedrin Extra Strength” and “Excedrin Migraine”, reported WSYR-TV.

A spokesman said there was an inconsistency in the way the company transfers and weighs ingredients.

“Based on the data available, GSK believes that the product does not pose a safety risk to consumers. However, as a precautionary measure, GSK Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily introduced production and distribution discontinuations,” said GSK spokeswoman Kathleen Beatty WSYR-TV. “We’re working hard to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but we’re unable to confirm an exact date for resuming delivery at this time.”

WSYR-TV reported that some pharmacies in Central New York are already running out of pain relievers.

In the meantime, GSK reminds customers of its other products that should be commercially available, including “Excedrin Tension Headache” and “Excedrin PM Headache”.

