Report: Clippers remains on the trail of Marcus Morris as the trading period expires

With the trading deadline just a few hours away, the teams begin to take last-minute measures. Yahoo Sports ‘Chris Haynes reports that the Los Angeles clippers are actively following the New York Knicks’ Marcus Morris.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Clippers continues to pursue New York Knicks striker Marcus Morris.

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

Hear Knicks and Clippers approaching a Marcus Morris trade … but that the clips aren’t ready to include Landry Shamet in the deal

– Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 6, 2020

Landry Shamet is off the table in trade discussions for Marcus Morris, league sources say @TheAthleticLA.

– Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha), February 6, 2020

Clippers and Knicks are seriously involved in conversations that Marcus Morris would send to the Clippers, league sources @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium say. Two young players who may travel to New York: Clippers’ Mfiondu Kabengele and Terrence Mann.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The 30-year-old little striker Morris averages 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks this season.