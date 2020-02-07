Report: Cavaliers sign a multi-year contract with Alfonzo McKinnie

Photo: Zach Beeker / Getty Images

The NBA trading deadline has passed, but the teams continue to take steps to improve their squad. After the Cleveland Cavaliers brought Andre Drummond over a trade, they bet on Alfonzo McKinnie (Adrian Wojnarowski).

Cavaliers sign F Alfonzo McKinnie on a multi-year deal, league sources explain ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2020

McKinnie first came to the Cavs on October 21, 2019 after Celveland claimed him for exemptions. On January 6, 2020, he was lifted by the cavaliers. On January 9, the Cavaliers signed a 10-day contract with McKinnie. On January 23, McKinnie was re-signed for a second 10-day contract.

The 27-year-old striker had a rather exotic path to the NBA. After he was no longer committed in 2015, he started his career with the East Side Pirates in Luxembourg’s semi-professional second division, where he became the top scorer with an average of 26 points per game. He then played in Mexico and the G League before moving to the Toronto Raptors.

McKinnie’s best season so far in the NBA was 2018-2019 with the Golden State Warriors, where he scored an average of 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 72 regular season games.