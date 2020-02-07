Report: Brooklyn Nets signed a multi-year contract with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 5: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot # 20 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives the baseline against the Cleveland Cavaliers during a game at the Wells Fargo Center on November 5, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The download and / or use of this photo agrees Users agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images)

According to Shams Charania, Brooklyn Nets has signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for several years, occupying a free roster.

On October 23, 2019, Luwawu-Cabarrot signed a two-way contract with the Nets. On January 15, 2020, the Nets announced that they had committed the 24-year-old French to a 10-day contract. On January 25, he signed a second 10-day contract with the Nets.

As suspected, Brooklyn reserved the roster slot yesterday if it was needed for a trade, but can now continue with TLC, which has already served two 10-day days. https://t.co/GzuZiQT8Gz

– John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) February 7, 2020

Luwawu-Cabarrot joined the NBA in 2016 after being selected as the 24th overall choice by the Philadelphia 76ers. During his NBA career, he played for the Sixers, Thunder and the Bulls.