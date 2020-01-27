Report: Bolton Says Trump Tied Ukrainian Funds To Biden - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump told his national security adviser that he would freeze military aid to Ukraine until a political investigation into his democratic rivals was launched. This comes out from a report of the New York Times on Sunday.

The newspaper said that John Bolton’s description of his exchange with Trump appears in drafts of his upcoming book. The unveiling questions the defense that Trump and his lawyers have put into impeachment against the Senate, and increases the stake when the chamber decided this week to seek an affidavit from Bolton and other witnesses.

Bolton, who had bitterly left the White House a day before Trump’s final release of Ukrainian aid, has already told lawmakers that he is willing to testify, despite the President banning adjutants from participating in the investigation.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday evening.

Democrats need at least four Republicans to vote with them to get testimony. These prospects have looked unlikely in the past few days and it is unclear whether the new revelations about Bolton’s book will affect any GOP senators.

Democrats quickly tried to increase pressure on their Republican counterparts.

“John Bolton has the evidence,” tweeted Chuck Schumer, minority leader in the Senate. “There are up to four Senate Republicans who ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, and the others who know directly about President Trump’s actions testify in the Senate trial.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to his office, had no immediate comment.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the content of Bolton’s draft book. A person familiar with the matter informed the AP that the book had been submitted to the White House for review before publication, which is standard for the work of former security clearance officers. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.

The publisher of the book, Simon & Schuster, declined to comment.

Sarah Tinsley, an adviser to Bolton, said: “The ambassador’s manuscript was sent to the White House in print a few weeks ago so that it could be checked by the NPC before publication. The ambassador did not share the draft manuscript with anyone. Period.”

Democrats accuse Trump of abuse of power for holding back military aid to Ukraine to get the country to investigate Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, during his tenure father was in office.

On Saturday, the president’s lawyers said on the opening day of the defense that there was no evidence that Trump had made military aid dependent on the announcement of an investigation into Biden.

The Times also reported that Bolton said he told Attorney General William Barr that Trump had mentioned him when he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25. A Justice Department official denied Bolton’s report on Sunday that he had informed Barr of the President’s call to Zelenskiy, but said Bolton had called Barr to raise concerns about Giuliani’s shadow diplomacy efforts.

Trump told reporters in Davos on Wednesday that he did not want Bolton to testify before the Senate.

“The problem with John is that it’s a national security issue,” said Trump. “He knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think of leaders. What happens if he reveals what I think about a particular leader and it is not very positive and then I have to act on behalf of the country? “

He added: “It will be very difficult. It will make the job very difficult.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.