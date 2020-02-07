Repeated offender: Karnataka BJP mocks Muslim women, asks them to keep “Kaagaz” ready for NPR

The voters of Delhi came to vote on Saturday after a particularly polarized and blood-curdling election campaign in the context of the mass protests against the CAA and NRC. Although the poll was relatively peaceful, a tweet from the Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party was widely criticized on social media for the common overtones.

BJP Karnataka shared a video of female Muslim voters in burkas standing in a queue to cast their vote in Delhi. The sarcastic caption to the video was: “” Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum “!!! Keep the documents safe, you must show them again during # NPR exercise. # DelhiPolls2020”.

“Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum”! ! !

Keep the documents safe, you must show them again during # NPR exercise. # DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/bEojjeKlwI

– BJP Karnataka (@ BJP4Karnataka) 8 February 2020

The caption is a reference to the slogan “Kagaz Nahin Dikhaenge,” made popular by protesters, artists, and activists as opposed to the recently adopted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the implementation of the national national register of citizens.

The CAA accelerates Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities for people of six religions in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, but does not include Muslims. The NRC is a register of legal Indian citizens, intended to identify illegal migrants. Critics fear that if the new citizenship law were combined with a citizenship test under NRC, Muslims could be excluded, stripped of their nationality or their voting rights.

The National National Register exercise should be conducted from April to identify all ‘normal residents’, but critics call it the first step to a pan-India NRC after questions about the birthplace of parents were added to the form.

The slogan ‘Kagaz Nahin Dikhaenge’ literally means ‘we will not show our papers’. In essence, this means that protesters and opponents of CAA, NRC and NPR will not show relevant documents to officials to prove that they are citizens of India as a sign of civil disobedience.

The government has officially denied the plan to implement national NRC, despite several statements in the past by leaders of the ruling BJP, including Interior Minister Amit Shah. The government recently informed Members of Parliament during the budget session that the government had no plans to implement national NRC at least for the time being. It also said that the information in NPR will not be used for NRC and that information shared for the National Population Register (NPR) will be voluntary.

However, BJP Karnataka seems to recognize the possibility that an NRC is taking place by asking Muslim voters to keep their identity documents safe for when they need it for NRC. The video was immediately picked up by common trolls. A Twitter user wrote: “Who are these Muslims without conscience? Until yesterday they said” we will not show any papers “. Today they stand in line with their identity papers in hand.

– Dalip Pancholi🇮🇳 (@DalipPancholi) 8 February 2020

By sharing a video of only Muslim women holding up their voter ID cards, the tweet also appears to create polarization among Muslims, many of whom have protested for days against CAA, NRC and NPR in the national capital. The ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh have been used by the BJP as a division of opinion polls, the leaders of which have repeatedly referred to as a threat to public security and democracy.

The tweet from BJP Karnataka confused many on Twitter who wondered why the BJP took such a diverging position. Both a journalist and others pointed to the same in a tweet.

Or these 👆 boys mislead the public.

Or the government misleads parliament.

Which one is it?

– Meghnad (@Memeghnad) 8 February 2020

Or does BJP Karnataka know something that Amit Shah and his ministry don’t know or are they completely stupid? @PIBHomeAffairs, please clarify. pic.twitter.com/DR7SAmDXYB

– SamSays (@ samjawed65) 8 February 2020

Others also hit the tone-deaf and “threatening” tweet against Muslim women.

BJP Karnataka threatens Muslim women. https://t.co/XBn1YZVjdR

– Arun PS (@policychettan) 8 February 2020

@Tejasvi_Surya what an extremely rough grasp that you use. The language of criminals and guys from the state of Karnataka known for its literary excellence. Shameful.

– Madhumita Mazumdar (@ mmazumdar2014) February 8, 2020

Not finished! Adds to the fear factor! Derails PM Modi’s pitch. Please be wise. 🙏

– Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) 8 February 2020

. @BSYBJP has become. More wafadar than the Hindi masters .. This Karnataka Bjp handle is full of dirt .. I am ashamed of a Kannadiga .. #aakthu .. https://t.co/vti2YssK7c

– Talha Gulbargavi #Shaheen #Kashmiri (@TalhaGulbargavi) 8 February 2020

This is not the first time that the Twitter handle of BJP Karnataka has come under fire for a controversial tweet. The lever had previously tweeted about an Amazon shaver receipt that the unit reportedly sent to Omar Abdullah after images of his unshaven face went viral under Kashmir lock-up. The tweet was deleted later.

The handle again came under fire after it placed a controversial tweet about Sharjeel Imam and shooting at protest outside of Jamia Millia Islamia that injured a Kashmiri student.

