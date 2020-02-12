Rep. Lucy McBath endorses Michael Bloomberg for the presidency

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Former mayor of New York City and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg has received another approval, this time from arms control activist Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.).

According to the Washington Post, Bloomberg and McBath have a legendary relationship that began before her campaign in 2018 when she collaborated with groups he helped fund to improve arms control in Georgia.

“I met Mike for the first time when I was looking for ways to fight against the dangerous gun laws that had taken my son out of my life,” McBath said in a statement. “Mike gave grieving mothers like me a way to get up and fight back. No one who becomes president has done more for the prevention of armed violence than Mike. “

McBath tragically lost her son Jordan Davis to arms violence in 2012.

Davis, who was then 17, was sitting with friends in a vehicle at a gas station when Michael Dunn, a white man, started arguing with the group of teenagers about their loud music.

The argument ended when Dunn fired several shots into the vehicle with the teenagers, killing Davis. Dunn, 47, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Bloomberg acknowledged McBath’s support and promised, as president, “to work with her to adopt more stringent common sense arms security laws that support the vast majority of Americans.”

As the Post notes, McBath has benefited from Bloomberg’s generosity and far-reaching dollars during its last campaign.

Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, a group co-founded and funded by the billionaire, has paid out $ 1.25 million to choose McBath.

McBath is, of course, not the only Democratic candidate to receive Bloomberg’s support, because the billionaire spent a solid $ 115 million of his own money on democrats during the 2018 election cycle.

