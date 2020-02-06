Rep. Ayanna Pressley publishes statement about why she skipped the state of the Union national

Massachusetts Rep. Iyanna Pressley was one of two members of Congress who were not present at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 4.

Since then she has issued a statement about why she stayed at home. “The White House resident is constantly raising fear among color people, women, caregivers, LGBTQ + communities, low-income families, and more,” she said in the statement. “He does not embody the principles, responsibility, grace, or integrity required of the President of the United States.

The statement went on: “The state of the Union hurts because of the White House resident, who consistently shows contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress and contempt for our constitution – a highly armed process of sham accusation in the Senate. This presidency is not legitimate. “

Pressley also labeled Congress’s annual address as a “sham”, considering that Trump should have been condemned in today’s vote on two accusations.

“On the eve of the Senate Republicans committing offenses and spreading the wrong information, I cannot attend a sham of the Union with good conscience when I have seen firsthand the damage inflicted on the rhetoric and policies of Donald J. Trump to those I love and who I represent, “she says.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the other member of the congress that did not attend the state of the Union.

