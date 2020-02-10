Rep. Ayanna Pressley claps back at Trollen who her “Mr. Clean ’After Going Public About Alopecia

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley recently came forward about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. She has embraced her bald head confidently as a new style, but has also been the subject of online bullying, so she is speaking out now.

The freshman legislator wrote on her Twitter account: “Dear Trolls. Do you really think I look like” Mr. Clean “? Please. He never looked THIS clean. Sorry, sorry, my pharmacist is not rocking. My crown is triggering you. Proud #alopecian.”

The tweet has received more than 136,000 likes and has received love from people such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and legendary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who wrote: “They don’t know or understand how ‘clean’ you are!”

Pressley, who was known for wearing Senegalese twists, first became aware of her hair loss last fall while she brought her hair back to the skin. Pressley told The Root that she lost her last piece of hair the night before the deposition of Donald Trump in the Lower House. It was also the birthday of her mother’s death.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, alopecia causes the body to attack its own healthy hair and drastically slows production to the point where hair growth can stop.

